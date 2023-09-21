Crystal Palace vs Fulham Prediction and Betting Tips | September 23rd 2023

Crystal Palace will welcome Fulham to Selhurst Park Stadium in the Premier League on Sunday.

The two London-based rivals have seven points to their name after five games, with the hosts in ninth place in the league table, just one place above the visitors on goal difference.

The hosts suffered a 3-1 away loss at Aston Villa in their previous outing, ending their unbeaten run after just two games. In-form striker Odsonne Édouard broke the deadlock in the 47th minute and it looked as if Palace would record their third win of the season.

Unai Emery's men showed great resolve and scored three times, including twice in injury time after the 87th minute to record a comeback win.

The visitors returned to winning ways after three games as Carlos Vinícius scored in the 65th minute of the match to help them to a 1-0 home victory over Luton Town.

Crystal Palace vs Fulham Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams will meet for the 50th time across all competitions. The visitors have the upper hand in these meetings with 18 wins. The hosts have 14 wins to their name while 17 games have ended in draws.

The hosts are winless in their last three meetings against the visitors, suffering a 3-0 home loss in the Premier League last season, while the other two games have ended in draws.

Palace have just one win in their last four home meetings against Fulham, suffering two defeats.

Crystal Palace and the visitors have failed to score in two of their last six meetings in this fixture.

The hosts have suffered just two defeats in their last 12 home games in the Premier League, they have just four wins in that period as well.

Crystal Palace vs Fulham Prediction

After a winning start to the season, the Eagles have just one win in their last four league outings. They were without their manager Roy Hodgson in their loss against Aston Villa due to an injury. Michael Olise, Matheus Franca, James Tomkins, Jefferson Lerma, and Marc Guehi were also absent with injuries.

Hodgson is back from his illness and that will be a huge boost for the hosts in this match. The same cannot be said for the injured players as Olise and Franca are long-term absentees while Tomkins, Guehi, and Lerma will face late fitness tests. Jordan Ayew was subbed off early in their previous outing but should be available for this match.

Marco Silva remains without Oluwatosin Adarabioyo and Antonee Robinson for the match and Sasa Lukic will undergo a late fitness test. The Cottagers have scored just five goals in five games while conceding 10 times. They have kept clean sheets in their two away games at Palace though, which bodes well for them.

Both teams have struggled in front of the goal this season and, considering their current form, a low-scoring draw seems to be on the cards.

Prediction: Crystal Palace 1-1 Fulham

Crystal Palace vs Fulham Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Odsonne Édouard to score or assist any time - Yes