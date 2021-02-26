Crystal Palace vs Fulham prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2020-21

Crystal Palace host Fulham in a London derby on Sunday, as Scott Parker's side look to make it out of the relegation zone.

Fulham are currently 18th in the Premier League, three points off Newcastle, with a superior goal-difference to Steve Bruce's men. Scott Parker will hope his side can extend their four-match unbeaten streak against a feisty Crystal Palace side.

Roy Hodgson's men snapped their two-game losing streak with a 2-1 against Brighton win in midweek. Crystal Palace are currently 13th in the Premier League, with a win on Sunday potentially taking them into the top half of the table.

Sunday's match is sure to be highly competitive, with both teams ready to put in a shift in order to get a win.

Crystal Palace vs Fulham Head-to-Head

The recent head-to-head record between the two sides will give Roy Hodgson's men some confidence heading into Sunday's fixture.

Crystal Palace have won three out of the last five competitive meetings between the two sides, with Fulham's only victory coming back in 2013.

Roy Hodgson's men will be looking to do the double over Fulham on Sunday as Crystal Palace were 2-1 winners at Craven Cottage earlier this season.

Crystal Palace Form Guide: W-W-L-L-W

Fulham Form Guide: L-D-W-D-W

Crystal Palace vs Fulham Team News

Wilfred Zaha will be a huge miss for Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace

Roy Hodgson has a huge dilemma on his hands, with a host of players missing due to injury. Wilfred Zaha, Jeffrey Schlupp, Nathaniel Clyne and James McArthur have been regulars under Hodgson, but are out of contention for Sunday's contest.

The centre-back duo of James Tomkins and Mamadou Sakho are also ruled out due to injury.

Injured: Wilfred Zaha, Jeffrey Schlupp, Nathaniel Clyne, James McArthur, James Tomkins, Mamadou Sakho

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Fulham

Scott Parker has a virtually full squad to pick from for Sunday's fixture. The one notable absentee will be skipper Tom Cairney, who is recovering from a knee injury he picked up in January.

Aleksandar Mitrovic has recovered from the coronavirus, but remains a doubt for Sunday.

Injured: Tom Cairney

Doubtful: Aleksandar Mitrovic

Suspended: None

Crystal Palace vs Fulham Predicted XI

Roy Hodgson has given an update on the team's fitness ahead of Sunday's game with Fulham.#CPFC | #CRYFUL — Crystal Palace F.C. (@CPFC) February 26, 2021

Crystal Palace Predicted XI (4-4-2): Vicente Guaita; Tyrick Mitchell, Gary Cahill, Cheikhou Kouyate, Joel Ward; Eberechi Eze, Luka Milivojevic, Jairo Riedewald, Andros Townsend; Christian Benteke, Jean-Philippe Mateta

Fulham Predicted XI (4-4-1-1): Alphonse Areola; Antonee Robinson, Tosin Adarabioyo, Joachim Andersen, Ola Aina; Ademola Lookman, Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa, Harrison Reed, Ruben Loftus-Cheek; Ivan Cavaleiro; Josh Maja

Crystal Palace vs Fulham Prediction

Both clubs have plenty of incentive to win on Sunday. We expect it to be a hotly-contested game.

We predict a cagey game that ends in a goalless draw.

Prediction: Crystal Palace 0-0 Fulham