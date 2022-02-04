Crystal Palace vs Hartlepool United prediction, preview, team news and more | FA Cup 2021-22

Crystal Palace host Hartlepool United at Selhurst Park in the fourth round of the FA Cup on Saturday, with both sides in inconsistent form of late.

Palace have only managed to win two of their last five games across all competitions and will be heading into the game off the back of a 3-1 loss against Liverpool last time out. However, Patrick Vieira's side should be confident of getting past lower league opposition in the form of Hartlepool on Saturday.

League Two side Hartlepool United are winless in their last five games across competitions. Graeme Lee's side have had a disappointing season so far and will be looking to claim a huge scalp by beating Palace on Saturday.

This will be a great opportunity for Patrick Vieira's side to progress to the next round of the FA Cup by beating Hartlepool.

Crystal Palace vs Hartlepool United Head-to-Head

This will be the second time the two sides have faced each other in the 21st century. Palace came away as 2-1 winners the last time the two sides met in a League Cup fixture back in September 2004.

Crystal Palace Form Guide: W-L-W-D-L

Hartlepool United Form Guide: L-D-D-D-D

Crystal Palace vs Hartlepool United Team News

Crystal Palace

Palace have no new injury worries following their 3-1 loss against Liverpool last time out. James Tomkins and James McArthur are both out injured. Meanwhile, Cheikhou Kouyate is on international duty at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Injured: James Tomkins, James McArthur

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Cheikhou Kouyate

Hartlepool United

Hartlepool have no new injury worries following their 0-0 draw against Exeter last time out. Graeme Lee will have a full strength squad to choose from for the game on Saturday.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Crystal Palace vs Hartlepool United Predicted XI

Crystal Palace Predicted XI (4-3-3): Jack Butland; Tyrick Mitchell, Marc Guehi, Joachim Andersen, Joel Ward; Jeffrey Schlupp, Will Hughes, Conor Gallagher; Eberechi Eze, Michael Olise, Jean-Philippe Mateta

Hartlepool United Predicted XI (5-3-2): Ben Killip; David Ferguson, Timi Odusina, Gary Liddle, Neill Byrne, Jamie Sterry; Tom Crawford, Nicky Featherstone, Mark Shelton; Omar Bogle, Luke Molyneaux

Crystal Palace vs Hartlepool United Prediction

Crystal Palace shouldn't have too much of a problem getting past Hartlepool given the difference in quality between the two sides.

We predict Palace will win the game comfortably.

Prediction: Crystal Palace 2-0 Hartlepool United

