Crystal Palace entertain Ipswich Town at Selhurst Park in the Premier League on Saturday. Palace have nine wins and as many losses in 27 games and are 12th in the points table. Ipswich, meanwhile, have registered three wins in 27 games and are 18th place with 17 points, the same as 19th-placed Leicester City.

Palace extended their winning streak across competitions to three games last week, with a 3-1 win over Millwall in the FA Cup fifth round. They beat Aston Villa 4-1 at home in their previous league outing. Ismaïla Sarr bagged a brace, while Jean-Philippe Mateta and Eddie Nketiah netted in the second half.

Ipswich, meanwhile, are winless in their eight Premier League games in 2025, losing six. They lost 3-2 at Manchester United in their previous league outing. Their poor run of form continued in the FA Cup fifth round, where they lost 5-4 on penalties to Nottingham Forest.

Crystal Palace vs Ipswich Town Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have met 84 times across competitions, with Ipswich leading 32-28.

They met for the first time after seven years in the reverse fixture in December, which Palace won 1-0 away.

Ipswich have won one of their last six meetings against Palace, with that triumph coming in the Championship in 2013.

Palace have won eight of their last 10 games, losing two, both at home.

Ipswich have conceded at least twice in seven of their last eight league games.

Crystal Palace vs Ipswich Town Prediction

Palace are on a three-game winning streak across competitions, scoring nine times. They have won one of their last four Premier League home games. Palace have scored at least twice in six of their last nine league outings.

Will Hughes is suspended after picking up his 10th booking of the season last week. Chadi Riad Dnanou is a long-term absentee, while Cheick Doucoure and Joel Ward are sidelined with injuries. Jean-Phillippe Mateta suffered a horror challenge in the FA Cup and will likely return after the international break.

Ipswich, meanwhile, have won one of their last nine games across competitions, with that triumph registered at Coventry City in the FA Cup last month. They have won one of their last 11 league games.

Kalvin Phillips faces a late fitness test, while Wesley Burns, Chiedozie Ogbene, Samuel Szmodics and Conor Chaplin are confirmed absentees.

Palace have been in good touch recently, and considering their home advantage, expect them to record a comfortable win.

Prediction: Crystal Palace 2-1 Ipswich Town

Crystal Palace vs Ipswich Town Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Palace to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

