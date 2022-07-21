Crystal Palace vs Leeds United Prediction and Betting Tips | 22nd July | Club Friendlies 2022

Crystal Palace are back in action with another friendly this week as they lock horns with Jesse Marsch's impressive Leeds United outfit in an intriguing clash at the Optus Stadium in Perth on Friday.

Crystal Palace vs Leeds United Preview

Leeds United finished in 17th place in the Premier League standings last season and parted ways with Marcelo Bielsa towards the end of their campaign. The Yorkshire outfit thrashed Blackpool by a convincing 4-0 margin last week and will look to achieve a similar result in this fixture.

Crystal Palace, on the other hand, secured a 12th-place finish in the league table last season and have been fairly impressive under Patrick Vieira. The Eagles edged Gillingham to a 3-2 victory in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch this week.

Crystal Palace vs Leeds United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Leeds United have an impressive historical record against Crystal Palace and have won 31 of the 66 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Crystal Palace's 18 victories.

Raphinha has become the most expensive export in Leeds United's history after his £55-million move to Barcelona, beating his former teammate Kalvin Phillips £45-million transfer fee.

Crystal Palace have scored an impressive 13 goals in their last five matches and will need to be at their clinical best in this match.

Leeds United conceded an astonishing 79 goals from their 38 games in the Premier League last season - only Norwich City have been worse defensively with 84 goals conceded.

Crystal Palace won three of their last five league games of the season and managed a strong finish to their Premier League campaign.

Crystal Palace vs Leeds United Prediction

Leeds United have shown visible improvement under Jesse Marsch and will need to make the most of their pre-season tour. The team narrowly avoided relegation last season and will need to put on a better show in the coming months.

Crystal Palace can pack a punch on their day and have pulled off a few upsets over the past year. Both teams are evenly matched on paper and could play out a draw this week.

Prediction: Crystal Palace 2-2 Leeds United

Crystal Palace vs Leeds United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Leeds United to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Jose Gelhardt to score - Yes

