Crystal Palace vs Leeds United Prediction and Betting Tips - 25th April 2022

Crystal Palace are set to play host to Leeds United at Selhurst Park on Monday in the English Premier League.

Crystal Palace come into this game on the back of a 1-0 loss to Eddie Howe's Newcastle United in the league. A first-half goal from Paraguayan midfielder Miguel Almiron secured the win for Newcastle United.

Leeds United, on the other hand, beat Roy Hodgson's Watford 3-0 in the league. Goals from Brazilian winger Raphinha, Spanish attacker Rodrigo Moreno and winger Jack Harrison sealed the deal for Jesse Marsch's Leeds United.

Crystal Palace vs Leeds United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

In 10 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Leeds United hold the clear advantage. They have won six games.

Crystal Palace have won two games, while the other two have ended in draws.

Brazilian winger Raphinha has been one of Leeds United's better players this season. The 25-year old has scored 10 league goals and provided three assists.

For Crystal Palace, Wilfried Zaha has once again been the star man. The Ivory Coast international has scored 11 league goals.

It is the form of midfielder Conor Gallagher that has attracted attention. The Chelsea loanee has scored eight league goals.

Crystal Palace vs Leeds United Prediction

Crystal Palace are 14th in the league, four points behind 9th-placed Leicester City, who have a game in hand. Given the low expectations placed on Patrick Vieira's men before the season began, they have done an incredible job. A big rebuild of the squad saw the club sign young talents like Marc Guehi, Michael Olise and Joachim Andersen, and they have all impressed.

It will be interesting to see what the club next season, when Conor Gallagher returns to Chelsea. The England international has been a revelation for Crystal Palace, and the 22-year old looks set to enjoy a run in the first team for Chelsea next season.

Leeds United, on the other hand, are 16th in the league, four points behind Crystal Palace. An inconsistent season saw the club sack Marcelo Bielsa in what was an emotional moment for the club's fans. However, new manager Jesse Marsch has hit the ground running.

Leeds United @LUFC 𝗝𝗲𝘀𝘀𝗲 𝗼𝗻 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝘂𝗽𝗰𝗼𝗺𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗴𝗮𝗺𝗲𝘀: “Personally, I’m really excited for the match on Monday. I know our guys are ready to get back at it, and know it’s a really important stretch for us.” 𝗝𝗲𝘀𝘀𝗲 𝗼𝗻 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝘂𝗽𝗰𝗼𝗺𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗴𝗮𝗺𝗲𝘀: “Personally, I’m really excited for the match on Monday. I know our guys are ready to get back at it, and know it’s a really important stretch for us.” 💬 𝗝𝗲𝘀𝘀𝗲 𝗼𝗻 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝘂𝗽𝗰𝗼𝗺𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗴𝗮𝗺𝗲𝘀: “Personally, I’m really excited for the match on Monday. I know our guys are ready to get back at it, and know it’s a really important stretch for us.” https://t.co/53WAcJf8Qs

They are five points ahead of 18th-placed Burnley, and look set to play Premier League football next season.

Leeds United to win this game.

Prediction: Crystal Palace 1-2 Leeds United

Up to $250 Deposit Match at BetRivers/SugarHouse

Crystal Palace vs Leeds United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result- Leeds United

Tip 2: game to have over 2.5 goals- Yes

Tip 3: Leeds United to score first- Yes

Edited by Abhinav Anand