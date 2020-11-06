Crystal Palace vs Leeds United prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2020-21

Crystal Palace host Leeds United in the Premier League on Saturday, with both sides looking to bounce back from losses in their previous Premier League games.

On Monday night, Leeds were well-beaten for the first time this season. They could not handle Leicester City, and Jamie Vardy in particular, as they kept getting undone on the counter-attack in a 4-1 defeat.

That was Leeds's third loss of the season, and their second at Elland Road. They have won two out of three away games so far though, with the loss coming on the opening day of the season at Anfield.

For Crystal Palace, an excellent start to the season has quickly vanished, with the Eagles having won just one of their last five games, since winning 3-1 against Manchester United at Old Trafford.

Goals from Rayan Ait-Nouri and Daniel Podence condemned Crystal Palace to a 2-0 defeat against Wolverhampton Wanderers in their last match.

Crystal Palace vs Leeds United Head-to-Head

Leeds United hold a sizeable advantage, having won 29 out of 62 games against Crystal Palace, losing only 17. 16 games between these teams have ended in draws.

Crystal Palace form guide: L-W-D-L-L

Leeds United form guide: L-W-L-D-W

Crystal Palace vs Leeds United Team News

Goalkeeper Jack Butland and striker Jordan Ayew are both unavailable for this game after they tested positive for COVID-19.

Connor Wickham, Gary Cahill, Wayne Hennessey are all definitely ruled out, while there are still doubts over whether James Tomkins and James McCarthy can play any part in this game.

Midfielder Luka Milivojevic was sent off in the last match against Wolves, and is suspended.

Injured: Connor Wickham, Gary Cahill, Wayne Hennessey, Nathan Ferguson

Doubtful: James Tomkins, James McCarthy

Suspended: Luka Milivojevic

Unavailable: Jordan Ayew, Jack Butland

Leeds United have Rodrigo Moreno unavailable after the Spaniard tested positive for COVID-19. However, their biggest miss continues to be Kalvin Phillips, who is expected back only after the international break. Diego Llorente, Adam Forshaw and Gaetano Berardi are all still injured.

Injured: Kalvin Phillips, Diego Llorente, Adam Forshaw, Gaetano Berardi

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Rodrigo

Crystal Palace vs Leeds United Predicted XI

Crystal Palace Predicted XI (4-4-2): Vicente Guaita; Nathaniel Clyne, Cheikhou Kouyate, Mamadou Sakho, Patrick van Aanholt; Andros Townsend, Jairo Riedewald, Max Meyer, Eberechi Eze; Michy Batshuayi, Wilfried Zaha

Leeds United Predicted XI (4-4-1-1): Illan Meslier; Luke Ayling, Robin Koch, Liam Cooper, Stuart Dallas; Helder Costa, Jamie Shackleton Mateusz Klich, Jack Harrison; Tyler Roberts; Patrick Bamford

Crystal Palace vs Leeds United Prediction

After their struggles against Leicester's counter-attacking brilliance on Monday night, Leeds face a similar side in Palace on Saturday. Wilfred Zaha will be the key for Roy Hodgson's men, and we are predicting that they will come out on top narrowly.

Prediction: Crystal Palace 2-1 Leeds United