Crystal Palace vs Leicester City Prediction and Betting Tips | 1st April 2023

The Premier League returns to the fold with another round of matches this weekend as Crystal Palace lock horns with Brendan Rodgers' Leicester City side in an important clash at Selhurst Park on Saturday.

Crystal Palace vs Leicester City Preview

Leicester City are currently in 17th place in the Premier League standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The away side played out a 1-1 draw against Brentford last month and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Crystal Palace, on the other hand, are in 12th place in the league table at the moment and have also been inconsistent this season. The Eagles slumped to a 4-1 defeat at the hands of Arsenal in their previous game and will need to bounce back this weekend.

Crystal Palace vs Leicester City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Leicester City have a slight edge over Crystal Palace and have won 30 out of the 78 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Crystal Palace's 27 victories.

After winning four consecutive games against Leicester City in the Premier League between 2017 and 2019, Crystal Palace are winless in their last seven such matches against the Foxes.

Leicester City have won only one of their last six away games against Crystal Palace in the Premier League, with the last two such matches ending in a draw.

Crystal Palace are winless in their 12 Premier League matches in 2023 so far and have suffered defeat in seven of these matches.

Crystal Palace are winless in their last 13 matches in all competitions, with their previous victory coming against Bournemouth last year.

Crystal Palace vs Leicester City Prediction

Leicester City have been surprisingly poor this season and are dangerously close to the relegation zone at the moment. The likes of James Maddison and Harvey Barnes have been impressive in recent weeks and will look to step up in this fixture.

Crystal Palace are in the midst of a damaging slump at the moment and have a mountain to climb this weekend. Leicester City are currently the better team and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Crystal Palace 1-2 Leicester City

Crystal Palace vs Leicester City Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Leicester City

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Leicester City to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Jamie Vardy to score - Yes

