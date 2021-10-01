Crystal Palace vs Leicester City Prediction and Betting Tips - 3rd October 2021

The Premier League is back in action with another round of fixtures this weekend as Leicester City take on an impressive Crystal Palace outfit in an important clash at Selhurst Park on Sunday.

Crystal Palace vs Leicester City Preview

Crystal Palace are in 15th place in the Premier League standings at the moment and are yet to hit their stride in the league this season. The Eagles were denied victory against Brighton & Hove Albion by a late Neal Maupay goal last week and will need to step up in this fixture.

Leicester City, on the other hand, are in 13th place in the league table and have failed to meet expectations in the Premier League so far. The Foxes suffered a damaging 1-0 defeat in the Europa League earlier this week and cannot afford another debacle against Crystal Palace on Sunday.

Crystal Palace vs Leicester City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Leicester City have a slight historical edge over Crystal Palace and have won 29 out of a total of 75 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Crystal Palace's 27 victories.

Crystal Palace are winless in their last four games against Leicester City and registered their previous victory against the Foxes in 2019.

Crystal Palace are unbeaten at home in the Premier League this season and have conceded only one league goal at Selhurst Park.

Leicester City have failed to keep a clean sheet in their last 10 Premier League games but have also managed to find the back of the net in all these matches.

Wilfried Zaha has an impressive Premier League record against Leicester City and has managed six goals and two assists in 12 appearances against the Foxes.

With five goals and one assist to his name, Jamie Vardy has been involved in six of Leicester City's seven goals in the Premier League goals this season.

Crystal Palace vs Leicester City Prediction

Leicester City have endured a dismal Premier League campaign so far and will need to work hard to turn their season around. Brendan Rodgers has impressive players at his disposal and will want his charges to prove their mettle in this fixture.

Crystal Palace have also been inconsistent so far and will need to put their best foot forward in this fixture. Leicester City are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Crystal Palace 1-2 Leicester City

Crystal Palace vs Leicester City Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Leicester City

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals

Also Read

Tip 3 - Jamie Vardy to score anytime - YES

Tip 4 - Bold prediction - Crystal Palace to keep a clean sheet - YES

Catch Fabrizio Romano's and Paul Merson's latest column on our SK Experts tab! Click here

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far