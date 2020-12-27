Crystal Palace vs Leicester City prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2020-21

Looking to get out of a rut, Crystal Palace welcome Leicester City to Selhurst Park on Monday in the Premier League.

The Eagles have lost their last two games, conceding ten goals in the process. The loss to Aston Villa on Saturday would have been particularly concerning for Roy Hodgson.

Palace played a bit more than a half with a man advantage, but still couldn't make it count. Instead, they conceded two more goals in the second half.

For Leicester City, the game on Saturday brought about more evidence of the character in their squad, as they twice came from behind to draw 2-2 with Manchester United at the King Power Stadium.

"It’s important for the development of us as a team and as a squad that we can come from behind against a really, really good side, a top side, and get the result." 📈



The manager reflects on #LeiMun 👇 — Leicester City (@LCFC) December 26, 2020

The Foxes dropped down a spot on the Premier League table though, after Everton's 1-0 win over Sheffield United on Saturday night.

Crystal Palace vs Leicester City Head-To-Head

These sides have met 73 times before, and Leicester City hold the advantage by the barest of margins. The Foxes have beaten the Eagles 28 times, while they have lost 27 times.

Crystal Palace Form Guide: L-L-D-D-W

Leicester City Form Guide: D-W-L-W-W

Crystal Palace vs Leicester City Team News

Gary Cahill is ruled out of this game with a hamstring injury. Palace could make changes in attack though, with this game coming less than 48 hours after their game against Aston Villa ended.

Injured: Gary Cahill

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Apart from Caglar Soyuncu, who is a long-term absentee, Leicester City have all of their players available. Like Palace, they have just a day in between the two games, so they could rotate their squad.

Injured: Caglar Soyuncu

Suspended: None

Crystal Palace vs Leicester City Predicted XI

Crystal Palace Predicted XI (4-4-2): Vicente Guaita; Joel Ward, Cheikhou Kouyate, Scott Dann, Patrick van Aanholt; Jeffrey Schlupp, Luka Milivojevic, James McArthur, Eberechi Eze; Wilfried Zaha, Jordan Ayew

Leicester City Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Kasper Schmeichel; James Justin, Wesley Fofana, Jonny Evans, Timothy Castagne; Wilfred Ndidi, Youri Tielemans; Ayoze Perez, Dennis Praet, Harvey Barnes; James Vardy.

Crystal Palace vs Leicester City Prediction

Palace are stuck in a rut at the moment, with Leicester City in prime position to take advantage of their horrible form. The form of the likes of Vardy and Barnes is likely to be too much for Palace to handle, given their current predicament. We are predicting that Leicester City will comfortably overcome the Eagles in this game.

Prediction: Crystal Palace 0-3 Leicester City