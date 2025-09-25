Crystal Palace vs Liverpool Prediction and Betting Tips | 27th September 2025

The Premier League is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Crystal Palace lock horns with Arne Slot's Liverpool side in an important encounter at Selhurst Park on Saturday. The two teams have been impressive this season and will want to win this game.

Crystal Palace vs Liverpool Preview

Crystal Palace are currently in fifth place in the Premier League standings and have stepped up to the plate in recent months. The Eagles defeated West Ham United by a narrow 2-1 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Liverpool, on the other hand, are at the top of the league table at the moment and have been in excellent form over the past year. The Merseyside outfit edged Southampton to a narrow 2-1 victory in the EFL Cup this week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Crystal Palace vs Liverpool Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Liverpool have a good historical record against Crystal Palace and have won 37 out of the 67 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Crystal Palace's 16 victories.

Crystal Palace have won only one of their last 16 matches against Liverpool in the Premier League, with their only such victory during this period coming by a narrow 1-0 margin away from home in April 2024.

Liverpool are unbeaten in their last 10 matches away from home against Crystal Palace in the Premier League and have won nine of these games - their longest such run against a single opponent in the competition at the moment.

Crystal Palace have managed to remain unbeaten in their first five matches of a league season in the top flight for the first time since their 1990-91 campaign.

Crystal Palace vs Liverpool Prediction

Liverpool have started their league campaign brilliantly and will look to maintain their relentless run in the coming weeks. Mohamed Salah has been exceptional for the Merseysiders and will look to bring his experience to the fore this weekend.

Crystal Palace have consistently punched above their weight this season and will be intent on making the most of their purple patch. Liverpool are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Crystal Palace 1-3 Liverpool

Crystal Palace vs Liverpool Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Liverpool to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Liverpool to score first - Yes

