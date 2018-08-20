Crystal Palace vs Liverpool: Liverpool's probable starting XI

Crystal Palace will host Liverpool at Selhurst Park

After luring a number of world-class superstars to Anfield, Jurgen Klopp's team have sent a strong message to the title contenders with their impressive 4-0 victory over West Ham last weekend.

Liverpool will face a tricky trip to Selhurst Park later today, and will be looking forward to adding to an electric start to the season, applying early pressure on the defending Champions - Manchester City.

We are headed for an interesting tie, here's a look at Liverpool's possible starting XI for the match.

Formation: 4-3-3

Goalkeeper

Alisson

Alisson Becker: The Brazilian stopper made his competitive debut for Liverpool last weekend against West Ham, but had very little to do in the 4-0 victory. He is likely to start the game against Crystal Palace, and will look forward to establishing himself as the number one goalkeeper at Anfield.

Defenders

Virgil Van Dijk

Trent Alexander-Arnold: The 19 year old has grown remarkably as a player under Jurgen Klopp, and deposed Nathaniel Clyne at right-back following his injury last season.

Andy Robertson: The Scottish international proved to be one of the bargains last season, and played a massive role in Liverpool's Champions League success last term. The former Hull City defender is excellent going forward, and unlike Alberto Moreno, he is defensively sound as well.

Virgil van Dijk: The most expensive defender in the world, Virgil van Dijk has remarkably improved Liverpool's defence since his arrival. He is absolutely terrific, calm, composed, and brings authority to the side.

Joe Gomez: The 21 year old enjoyed a fine evening in Liverpool's last game against West Ham, and is likely to start the game against Crystal Palace following Dejan Lovren and Joel Matip's injuries.

Midfielders

Naby Keita

Naby Keita: Naby Keita is settling in quickly to life in England, and he impressed in Liverpool's 4-0 victory against West Ham. The Guinean will work as a link-up between Liverpool's attack and defence, and The Reds' front three will rely on him for creativity.

James Milner: James Milner is like an old wine which keeps getting better with time. The 32 year old was The Reds' best player in their last match, and he also won the Man of the Match award for his performance. His work rate and leadership will be key for The Reds this evening.

Georginio Wijnaldum: Many are calling for Jurgen Klopp to hand new signing Fabinho a start, but he remains in contention, and Wijnaldum is more likely to start the game ahead of the Brazilian. The Dutch international made a fine start to the new season, and impressed in The Reds' opening game against West Ham.

Attackers

'Bobby' Firmino

Sadio Mane: The Senegalese winger is in amazing form, and scored a brace in Liverpool's last game. He will become the first Liverpool player to score in three consecutive games against Crystal Palace if he manages to get on the scoresheet at Selhurst Park.

Mohamed Salah: The Egyptian picked up from where he left off last season, and has already bagged his first league goal of the season against West Ham United last weekend. He will be keen on proving his critics wrong, as many call him a one season wonder.

Roberto Firmino: The Brazilian is a pivotal figure in Jurgen Klopp's system at Liverpool, and most of their game-play revolves around him. His work rate and intelligent link-up play gets the best out of his teammates, this arguably makes him the most important player at the club.