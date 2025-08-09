Crystal Palace vs Liverpool Prediction and Betting Tips | 10th August 2025

The FA Community Shield features a clash between two Premier League clubs this weekend as Crystal Palace lock horns with Arne Slot's Liverpool side in an important encounter at Wembley Stadium on Sunday. The two teams have experienced contrasting fortunes this season and will want to win this game.

Ad

Crystal Palace vs Liverpool Preview

Liverpool finished at the top of the Premier League standings last season and have been in excellent form over the past year. The Merseyside outfit defeated Athletic Bilbao by a 3-2 margin this week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Crystal Palace, on the other hand, finished in 12th place in the league table last season but fought their way to an incredible FA Cup triumph in May this year. The Eagles suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat at the hands of FC Augsburg in their previous game and will need to work hard to bounce back this weekend.

Ad

Trending

Crystal Palace vs Liverpool Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Liverpool have a good historical record against Crystal Palace and have won 37 out of the 66 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Liverpool's 15 victories.

Liverpool have won each of their last three matches in all competitions, with their previous defeat coming by a 4-2 margin at the hands of AC Milan in a friendly encounter last month.

Liverpool have conceded at least one goal in each of their last four matches in all competitions, with their previous clean sheet coming in a 5-0 victory against Stoke City in a friendly match last month.

Crystal Palace had won three friendly games on the trot before they suffered a 1-0 defeat against FC Augsburg last week.

Crystal Palace are winless in their last two games against Liverpool in all competitions.

Ad

Crystal Palace vs Liverpool Prediction

Liverpool have an impressive squad at their disposal and will be intent on winning a trophy this weekend. Mohamed Salah and Cody Gakpo have been excellent in recent weeks and can be lethal on their day.

Crystal Palace have troubled Liverpool in the past but will be up against a formidable unit on Sunday. Liverpool are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Ad

Prediction: Crystal Palace 1-3 Liverpool

Crystal Palace vs Liverpool Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Liverpool to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Liverpool to score first - Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aditya Hosangadi Aditya is a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda, covering previews, news, post-match articles and live blogs for 5 years. During his time here, he has had the privilege of covering a press meeting during the collaboration between his favorite club Bengaluru FC and Sevilla, where he got a chance to interact with Sevilla president Jose Castro and explore the grassroots development in his city.



Aditya started following the sport after being dazzled by Ronaldinho’s silky feet at the 2006 FIFA World Cup. He is a Barcelona fan and unsurprisingly, his favorite manager and players are Pep Guardiola and Andres Iniesta respectively. He admires the latter for his superhuman talent and his off-pitch demeanor, and his winning goal in Spain’s 2010 World Cup final win over the Netherlands left a lasting impact on Aditya.



The match-preview specialist believes that his ongoing five-year stint at Sportskeeda has given him the ability to identify the distinct line between emotional and fact-based articles, which separates him from other journalists. For him, fact-checking is the most integral part of his writing process and he only relies on authentic platforms for data.



Aditya is a semi-professional pianist and likes to participate in concerts and recitals when not immersed in football. Know More