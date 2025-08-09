Crystal Palace vs Liverpool Prediction and Betting Tips | 10th August 2025

The FA Community Shield features a clash between two Premier League clubs this weekend as Crystal Palace lock horns with Arne Slot's Liverpool side in an important encounter at Wembley Stadium on Sunday. The two teams have experienced contrasting fortunes this season and will want to win this game.
Crystal Palace vs Liverpool Preview
Liverpool finished at the top of the Premier League standings last season and have been in excellent form over the past year. The Merseyside outfit defeated Athletic Bilbao by a 3-2 margin this week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.
Crystal Palace, on the other hand, finished in 12th place in the league table last season but fought their way to an incredible FA Cup triumph in May this year. The Eagles suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat at the hands of FC Augsburg in their previous game and will need to work hard to bounce back this weekend.
Crystal Palace vs Liverpool Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Liverpool have a good historical record against Crystal Palace and have won 37 out of the 66 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Liverpool's 15 victories.
- Liverpool have won each of their last three matches in all competitions, with their previous defeat coming by a 4-2 margin at the hands of AC Milan in a friendly encounter last month.
- Liverpool have conceded at least one goal in each of their last four matches in all competitions, with their previous clean sheet coming in a 5-0 victory against Stoke City in a friendly match last month.
- Crystal Palace had won three friendly games on the trot before they suffered a 1-0 defeat against FC Augsburg last week.
- Crystal Palace are winless in their last two games against Liverpool in all competitions.
Crystal Palace vs Liverpool Prediction
Liverpool have an impressive squad at their disposal and will be intent on winning a trophy this weekend. Mohamed Salah and Cody Gakpo have been excellent in recent weeks and can be lethal on their day.
Crystal Palace have troubled Liverpool in the past but will be up against a formidable unit on Sunday. Liverpool are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.
Prediction: Crystal Palace 1-3 Liverpool
Crystal Palace vs Liverpool Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Liverpool to win
Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes
Tip 3: Liverpool to score first - Yes