Crystal Palace vs Liverpool Prediction and Betting Tips | 9th December 2023

The Premier League is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Crystal Palace lock horns with Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool side in an important encounter at Selhurst Park on Saturday.

Crystal Palace vs Liverpool Preview

Liverpool are currently in second place in the Premier League standings and have been in excellent form so far this season. The Merseyside outfit eased past Sheffield United by a 2-0 margin this week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Crystal Palace, on the other hand, are in 14th place in the league table at the moment and have not been at their best so far. The Eagles slumped to a shock 2-0 defeat at the hands of Bournemouth in their previous game and will need to bounce back this weekend.

Crystal Palace vs Liverpool Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Liverpool have a good historical record against Crystal Palace and have won 35 out of the 62 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Crystal Palace's 14 victories.

Crystal Palace are winless in their last 12 matches against Liverpool in the Premier League - their longest such run against a single opponent in the competition.

Liverpool have never lost a game away from home against Crystal Palace in the Premier League under Jurgen Klopp and have won seven of their last eight such games.

Liverpool have won only four of their last 15 matches away from home against teams from London in the Premier League and lost their previous such game against Tottenham Hotspur.

Crystal Palace have won only one game in the Premier League since the start of October - the fewest by any team in the competition during this period.

Crystal Palace vs Liverpool Prediction

Liverpool have come into their own under Jurgen Klopp over the past month and will be intent on making the most of their purple patch. The likes of Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold have stepped up to the plate this season and will look to be at their best this weekend.

Crystal Palace are struggling in the Premier League at the moment and will be up against a powerful opponent on Saturday. Liverpool are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Crystal Palace 1-3 Liverpool

Crystal Palace vs Liverpool Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Liverpool to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Liverpool to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Mohamed Salah to score - Yes