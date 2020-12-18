Crystal Palace vs Liverpool prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2020-21

Liverpool travel to Selhurst Park on Saturday to take on Crystal Palace in the day's early Premier League kickoff.

The champions are coming off a massive home win on Wednesday, when Roberto Firmino's 90th-minute winner gave them the three points against Tottenham Hotspur. That win took Liverpool three points clear at the top of the Premier League table.

The Reds will look to set right what has been a mediocre away record. They haven't won their last five league games on the road since beating Chelsea 2-0 at Stamford Bridge in September.

For Crystal Palace, their last home game was a 1-1 draw against Tottenham Hotspur.

Jeff Schlupp scored a late equalizer for the Eagles, but they had their goalkeeper Vicente Guaita to thank for keeping their point intact, with the Spaniard making crucial late saves to deny Harry Kane and Eric Dier.

Roy Hodgson's team are 12th in the Premier League at the moment, but only 10 points separate them from the league leaders. In their last game, Palace drew 1-1 against West Ham United at the London Stadium.

Crystal Palace vs Liverpool Head-to-Head

Liverpool have won 31 of their 56 previous games against Crystal Palace. The Reds have lost 14 times, while 11 games have ended in draws.

Liverpool form guide: W-D-D-W-D

Crystal Palace form guide: D-D-W-L-L

Crystal Palace vs Liverpool Team News

Christian Benteke is suspended and will not be available to face his former team. The Belgian striker was sent off in Palace's 1-1 draw against West Ham.

Injured: Connor Wickham, Martin Kelly, Nathan Ferguson, Wayne Hennessey, Mamadou Sakho

Suspended: Christian Benteke

Liverpool's injury crisis is still casting a shadow over Klopp's ability to rotate his squad in the intense festive period. But in a boost to Klopp, Joel Matip took part in team training on Thursday, and he also has Naby Keita available.

Thiago Alcantara has returned to outdoor training, but the Spaniard is said to still be a couple of weeks away from being able to take part in full first-team training.

Working his way back towards full fitness 👊



💪 @Thiago6 💪 pic.twitter.com/SPYLjNoEd8 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) December 17, 2020

Injured: Joe Gomez, Virgil van Dijk, Thiago Alcantara, Xherdan Shaqiri, James Milner, Diogo Jota, Kostas Tsimikas

Suspended: None

Crystal Palace vs Liverpool Predicted XI

Crystal Palace Predicted XI (4-4-2): Vicente Guaita; Nathaniel Clyne, Gary Cahill, Cheikhou Kouyate, Patrick van Aanholt; Jeffrey Schlupp, Luka Milivojevic, James McArthur, Eberechi Eze; Wilfried Zaha, Jordan Ayew

Liverpool Predicted XI (4-3-3): Alisson; Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip, Fabinho, Andrew Robertson; Jordan Henderson, Georginio Wijnaldum, Naby Keita; Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane

Crystal Palace vs Liverpool Prediction

The fact that Selhurst Park will go back to having no fans for this game could play a massive part for Liverpool. We are predicting that the Reds will do just enough to sneak a narrow win in this game.

Prediction: Crystal Palace 1-2 Liverpool