Crystal Palace vs Luton Town Prediction and Betting Tips | 9th March 2024

The Premier League is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Crystal Palace take on Luton Town in a crucial encounter at Selhurst Park on Saturday.

Crystal Palace vs Luton Town Preview

Luton Town are currently in 18th place in the Premier League standings and have managed to prove their mettle in recent weeks. The away side slumped to a narrow 3-2 defeat at the hands of Aston Villa last week and will need to bounce back in this match.

Crystal Palace, on the other hand, are in 14th place in the league table at the moment and have been inconsistent so far this season. The Eagles suffered a 3-1 defeat against Tottenham Hotspur in their previous game and have a point to prove this weekend.

Crystal Palace vs Luton Town Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Crystal Palace have a good historical record against Luton Town and have won 23 out of the 58 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Luton Town's 19 victories.

Crystal Palace are playing their first home game against Luton Town in league competitions since February 2007 - the Eagles secured a 2-1 victory against the away side in a Championship fixture on the day.

Luton Town won the reverse fixture by a 2-1 margin and could complete a double against Crystal Palace in the Premier League for the first time and for the first time in league competitions since the 2006-07 season.

Crystal Palace have won four of their last five matches against newly-promoted teams in the Premier League this season but did suffer their only such defeat against Luton Town.

Crystal Palace have won three of their last four matches at home in the Premier League.

Crystal Palace vs Luton Town Prediction

Crystal Palace have managed to put their woes behind them this month but have several issues to address going into this game. The Eagles can pack a punch on their day and will need to present a robust front this weekend.

Luton Town have shown flashes of their ability this season but have been poor away from home. Both teams are evenly matched at the moment and could play out a draw on Saturday.

Prediction: Crystal Palace 2-2 Luton Town

Crystal Palace vs Luton Town Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Luton Town to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Jordan Ayew to score - Yes