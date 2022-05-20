Crystal Palace vs Manchester United Prediction and Betting Tips | 22 May 2022

Manchester United will look to secure a berth in the UEFA Europa League with a win as they take on Crystal Palace in the final game of the season.

Interim manager Ralf Rangnick will hope to sign off on a positive note as his side travel to Selhurst Park on Sunday. Manchester United were taken to the cleaners in their latest outing by Brighton & Hove Albion.

The Seagulls thrashed the Red Devils 4-0 at the AMEX, much to the frustration of United fans who had thought they'd seen it all.

Erik ten Hag has started his job as Manchester United manager but will not be in charge of the game against the Eagles. With Rangnick admitting that several senior players have picked up knocks, we could see a raft of Manchester United youngsters feature on Sunday.

They are currently on 58 points, two more than West Ham United in seventh. A win over Crystal Palace on Sunday will ensure Europa League qualification for the Red Devils.

Manchester United have lost all of their last five Premier League away matches and Crystal Palace are unbeaten in their last five home games. It has been a forgettable season for United on all fronts and the end of the season can't come soon enough for them.

Meanwhile, Patrick Vieira's side squandered a 2-0 lead against Everton in midweek to lose the game 3-2. But Palace could yet make one last push to finish inside the top half of the Premier League table with a win over this underperforming Manchester United side.

Crystal Palace vs Manchester United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Manchester United have never lost away to Crystal Palace in the Premier League.

Manchester United have lost all of their last five away games in the Premier League. They were losing all of those games at half-time as well.

Crystal Palace have kept a clean sheet in each of their last four Premier League home games.

Manchester United have won the final game of a Premier League season 20 times, the most of any English top-flight side.

Irrespective of the result, this will be Manchester United's worst point haul in a Premier League season.

Crystal Palace vs Manchester United Prediction

With several key players injured, Manchester United are likely to give a few youngsters a chance to impress here. New boss Erik ten Hag will be watching from the stands as well and the Red Devils should be motivated to put on a good display.

However, Crystal Palace have fared well against the likes of Manchester City, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur this term. They will make life hard for Manchester United and it's hard to see Rangnick's men coming out on top in this one given their current form.

Prediction: Crystal Palace 2-1 Manchester United

Crystal Palace vs Manchester United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Crystal Palace

Tip 2: Game to have more than 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Manchester United to be losing at half-time - Yes

Edited by Shambhu Ajith