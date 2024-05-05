Crystal Palace vs Manchester United Prediction and Betting Tips | 6th May 2024

The Premier League returns to the fold with another round of matches this week as Crystal Palace take on Erik ten Hag's Manchester United side in an important clash at Selhurst Park on Monday.

Crystal Palace vs Manchester United Preview

Manchester United are currently in eighth place in the Premier League standings and have blown hot and cold over the past year. The Red Devils were held to a disappointing 1-1 draw by Burnley in their previous game and have a point to prove this weekend.

Crystal Palace, on the other hand, are in 14th place in the league table at the moment and have been inconsistent this season. The home side played out a 1-1 draw against Fulham last week and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Crystal Palace vs Manchester United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Manchester United have an impressive historical record against Crystal Palace and have won 41 out of the 65 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Crystal Palace's 11 victories.

Crystal Palace won the reverse fixture by a 1-0 margin at Old Trafford last year and will look to complete a Premier League double against Manchester United for the first time in their history.

After a run of eight victories in 11 matches away from home against Crystal Palace in the Premier League, Manchester United are winless in their last three such games in the competition.

Manchester United have lost four matches away from home against teams from London in the Premier League this season and could suffer five such defeats in a single campaign for the first time in their history.

Crystal Palace vs Manchester United Prediction

Manchester United have an impressive squad at their disposal but have failed to meet expectations so far this season. The likes of Rasmus Hojlund and Alejandro Garnacho have shown promise so far and will look to prove their mettle in this fixture.

Crystal Palace can pack a punch on their day and have troubled the Red Devils in the past. Erik ten Hag's men have several issues to address and could be held to a draw this week.

Prediction: Crystal Palace 1-1 Manchester United

Crystal Palace vs Manchester United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No

Tip 3: Crystal Palace to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Alejandro Garnacho to score - Yes