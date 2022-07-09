Crystal Palace vs Millwall Prediction and Betting Tips | 9th July | Club friendlies 2022-23

Crystal Palace and Millwall will square off at the Copers Cope Road - the training ground of the Eagles - in a pre-season friendly on Saturday.

This will be the second game of the pre-season for the hosts, while Millwall will get their pre-season underway on Saturday. Palace played out a 1-1 draw against third-tier side Accrington Stanley last Saturday. Jean-Philippe Mateta's 22nd-minute strike was cancelled out by Matt Lowe's 49th-minute equaliser.

Millwall, meanwhile, will be playing in the EFL Championship, the second tier of English football next campaign. This game against Palace will be a good way to kickstart their preparations for the season.

Crystal Palace vs Millwall Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have a long-standing rivalry, with their first meeting dating back to 1921. This will be the 99th edition of the South London derby. Since Crystal Palace secured promotion to the Premier League, the two teams have rarely met, though.

They last squared off in the FA Cup third round in January at the Den, which the Eagles won 2-1.

The two teams have been fairly evenly matched in this fixture, with Millwall having a 38-30 lead in wins, while 30 games have ended in draws.

Palace are undefeated in their last five games against their local rivals, recording two wins.

Just eight games between the two teams have ended in goalless draws.

Crystal Palace vs Millwall Prediction

Palace played out a 1-1 draw in their friendly against Accrington Stanley, taking the field without Wilfred Zaha. The player has trained ahead of this game and is in contention to start.

Manager Patrick Vieira experimented with his lineup against Accrington, changing the starting XI completely in the second half. They have better squad quality than the visitors. With much at stake in this game, it's expected to be a slow affair, but Palace should eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Crystal Palace 1-0 Millwall.

Crystal Palace vs Millwall Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Crystal Palace.

Tip 2: Goals - Over/under 2.5 goals - Under 2.5.

Tip 3: Crystal Palace to score in the first half - Yes.

Tip 4: Both teams to score - No.

