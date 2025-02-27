Crystal Palace vs Millwall Prediction and Betting Tips | March 1st 2025

Crystal Palace will invite Millwall to Selhurst Park in the FA Cup fifth round on Saturday. Palace overcame Doncaster Rovers 2-0 in the previous round while the visitors registered a 2-0 win over Leeds United.

Ad

The hosts have been in good touch recently, winning four of their last five games in all competitions. They hosted Aston Villa in the Premier League on Tuesday and registered a comfortable 4-1 win. Ismaïla Sarr bagged a brace while Jean-Philippe Mateta and Eddie Nketiah added goals in the second half.

The visitors are unbeaten in their last three games, scoring one goal apiece. They returned to winning ways after three games last week, with a 1-0 away triumph over Derby County in the Championship. Josh Coburn scored the match-winner in the fifth minute of stoppage time.

Ad

Trending

Crystal Palace vs Millwall Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two Greater London-based teams have met 98 times across all competitions. They have contested these meetings closely, with the visitors leading 38-30 in wins and 30 games ending in draws.

They last met in the FA Cup third round in 2022 and Palace registered a 2-1 away win.

The hosts are unbeaten in their last five meetings against the visitors, though three have ended in draws.

Crystal Palace have lost two of their 10 games in 2025 thus far with both losses registered at home.

Millwall have won four of their last six away games and have also kept clean sheets in these wins.

Eight of the last 11 meetings between them have produced under 2.5 goals.

The visitors have won their last three away games in the FA Cup, scoring five goals without conceding.

Ad

Crystal Palace vs Millwall Prediction

The Eagles have won their last two games, scoring six goals while conceding just once, and will look to build on that form. They have scored at least two goals in four of their last five games while keeping three clean sheets. Interestingly, they are winless in their last five home meetings against the visitors, failing to score in three.

Chadi Riad is a long-term absentee while Cheick Doucoure is also out for the remainder of the season. Matthew Turner is expected to start between the sticks while Daichi Kamada is also expected to return to the starting lineup here.

Ad

The Lions have enjoyed a good run of form, losing one of their last nine games across all competitions while recording five wins. Interestingly, they have scored one goal apiece in their last four games and will look to improve upon that record. They are winless in their last five meetings against the hosts.

Macaulay Langstaff is out with a leg injury and Callum Scanlon will also sit this one out with a hamstring injury. Aaron Connolly is ineligible to feature for Millwall in the competition.

Ad

Palace have been the better side in recent meetings against the visitors and, considering their better recent form, the hosts are expected to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Crystal Palace 2-1 Millwall

Crystal Palace vs Millwall Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Crystal Palace to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Both teams to score - Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback