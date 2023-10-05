Crystal Palace vs Nottingham Forest Prediction and Betting Tips | 7th October 2023

Off the back of a commendable 1-0 victory against Manchester United at Old Trafford, Crystal Palace will take on Nottingham Forest at Selhurst Park on Saturday.

Palace dealt a heavy blow to Manchester United at the Theatre of Dreams in their latest Premier League outing. After suffering a 3-0 loss at the same ground just four days earlier in the EFL Cup, Palace made amends for it by earning three valuable points and climbing to ninth in the Premier League table.

A resounding volley from Joachim Andersen proved to be enough on the day as a hard-working Crystal Palace side ground out a win. They will look to pick up their fourth win of the 2023-24 season as they take on a colourless Nottingham Forest side on Saturday.

Steve Cooper's men are on a three-match winless streak heading into this weekend's game against the Eagles. After picking up a remarkable 1-0 win over Chelsea at the beginning of September, Forest have only earned two points from their next three matches.

They did well to earn a draw against Brentford after being reduced to 10 men in the 56th minute of the game. But Forest retain a rather respectable 12th place in the Premier League table right now.

Crystal Palace vs Nottingham Forest Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Nottingham Forest have never lost to Crystal Palace in the Premier League in six meetings.

Crystal Palace have managed to win just one of their last 11 league games against Nottingham Forest.

Crystal Palace have failed to keep a clean sheet in any of their last six home league games against Forest.

Palace are looking to win successive Premier League games for the first time since April 2023, when they won their first three matches since Roy Hodgson took over as manager.

Forest have picked up just a single win in their last 14 Premier League matches away from home.

Crystal Palace vs Nottingham Forest Prediction

Palace have fared poorly against Forest in the past. But they should fancy their chances here. However, Eberchi Eze's absence due to a hamstring injury is a huge blow for them. Without his creativity, Palace can be quite insipid going forward.

Both teams are likely to share the spoils at Selhurst Park on Saturday.

Prediction: Crystal Palace 1-1 Nottingham Forest

Crystal Palace vs Nottingham Forest Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have under 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes