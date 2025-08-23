Crystal Palace vs Nottingham Forest Prediction and Betting Tips | August 24th 2025

Crystal Palace and Nottingham Forest will battle for three points in a Premier League matchday two clash on Sunday (August 24th). The game will be played at Selhurst Park.

The hosts are coming into the game on the back of a narrow 1-0 victory over Fredrikstad at the same venue in the first leg of their UEFA Conference League playoff tie on Thursday. Jean-Philippe Mateta's 54th-minute strike settled the contest.

The Eagles will shift their focus back to the domestic scene, having kick-started their Premier League campaign with a goalless draw away to Chelsea last weekend.

Forest, meanwhile, claimed maximum points with a 3-1 home win over Brentford. They were 3-0 up at the break, with Chris Wood continuing from where he left off by scoring on either side of Dan Ndoye's 42nd-minute strike.

The win took them to fifth spot in the standings on three points. Palace are 13th on one point.

Crystal Palace vs Nottingham Forest Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 70th meeting between the two sides. Nottingham Forest have 30 wins to their name, and Crystal Palace were victorious 16 times, while 23 games ended in a share of the spoils.

One of those stalemates came in May 2025 when they canceled each other out in a 1-1 draw.

The last seven head-to-head games have produced fewer than three goals.

Palace are currently on a six-game unbeaten run at home (four wins).

Forest are aiming to win their opening two games in a top-flight campaign for the first time since 1987-88.

Five of Palace's last seven PL games have ended in draws.

Forest won 10 PL away games last season, second only to Liverpool's 11.

Crystal Palace vs Nottingham Forest Prediction

Fans of Crystal Palace are in dreamland, having witnessed the feats achieved by their club in the last few months. They have begun their domestic season with victory in the Community Shield and claimed a memorable point against Chelsea in their PL opener, although they might have expected a more comfortable win on the continent.

Nottingham Forest are also in a good period of their own. They laid a marker with their comprehensive win on the opening day. Late defensive lapses could be a problem for Nuno Espirito Santo's side, with three of the last four PL goals they have conceded coming in the final 15 minutes.

Crystal Palace are winless in their 10 EPL meetings against Forest, losing six games. This is the most times they have faced a side without winning in the competition, and also the longest Forest have gone without losing to an opponent.

We are backing the respective trends to continue in a low-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: Crystal Palace 1-1 Nottingham Forest

Crystal Palace vs Nottingham Forest Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 1.5 goals

