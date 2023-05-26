Crystal Palace vs Nottingham Forest Prediction and Betting Tips | May 28th 2023

Crystal Palace and Nottingham Forest draw the curtains on their 2022-23 Premier League campaign when they face off at Selhurst Park on Sunday.

Having only recently guaranteed their survival, Steve Cooper’s men will head into the weekend looking to end their turbulent season on a high.

Crystal Palace snapped their run of two successive away defeats last Saturday when they salvaged a 2-2 draw against Fulham at Craven Cottage.

Roy Hodgson’s side now return home, where they have won all but one of their last four matches, with a goalless draw against Everton on April 22 being the exception.

With 44 points from 37 matches, Crystal Palace are currently 11th in the table and will be hoping to finish above London rivals Chelsea, who sit one point below them.

After a turbulent campaign, Nottingham Forest secured Premier League safety last weekend when they picked up a 1-0 victory over Arsenal.

The Reds have now gone unbeaten in three consecutive matches, picking up seven points from a possible nine since the start of May.

While Cooper’s side will be looking to wrap up the season on a high, they have struggled for results on the road, where they are without a win in 11 straight outings.

Crystal Palace vs Nottingham Forest Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 29 wins from the last 64 meetings between the sides, Nottingham boast a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Crystal Palace have picked up 16 wins since their first encounter in 1921, while 19 games have ended all square.

Nottingham Forest are currently on a five-match undefeated run against the Eagles, claiming three wins and two draws since a 1-0 loss in December 2011.

Hodgson’s men are on a four-match unbeaten run on home turf, picking up three wins and one draw since March’s 1-0 loss to Manchester City.

The Reds have gone 11 consecutive away matches without a win, losing nine and claiming two draws since their 1-0 victory at Southampton in their first game of the year.

Crystal Palace vs Nottingham Forest Prediction

Fresh off the back of preserving their top-flight status, Nottingham Forest will head into the weekend with high spirits as they begin to look towards next season.

However, Crystal Palace have been rock-solid at home of late and look the more likely side to come out on top this weekend.

Prediction: Crystal Palace 2-1 Nottingham Forest

Crystal Palace vs Nottingham Forest Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Crystal Palace to win

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Crystal Palace have failed to keep a clean sheet in their last five games against Nottingham)

Tip 3: Less than 4.5 cards - Yes (There have also been fewer than five bookings in nine of the last 10 clashes between the teams)

Poll : 0 votes