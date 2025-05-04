Crystal Palace vs Nottingham Forest Prediction and Betting Tips | May 5th 2025

Crystal Palace will welcome Nottingham Forest to Selhurst Park in the Premier League on Monday. Forest are sixth in the table with 60 points, the same as fourth-placed Chelsea, and will look to secure a top-four finish this season. Palace are currently in 12th place and will look to finish in the upper half of the table.

The hosts are winless in their last four league outings, playing out two consecutive draws. They met Arsenal last month and secured a 2-2 away draw. Eberechi Eze scored in the 27th minute and Jean-Philippe Mateta bagged the equalizer in the 83rd minute, just three minutes after coming off the bench.

They returned to winning ways after four games last month, recording a 3-0 home triumph over Aston Villa in the FA Cup semifinal. Eze scored again while Ismaïla Sarr bagged a brace.

The visitors have seen a drop in form, winning just one of their last five games. After losing 2-0 at home to Manchester City in the FA Cup semifinal last month, they lost 2-0 at home to Brentford in the Premier League last week.

Crystal Palace vs Nottingham Forest Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off 68 times in all competitions. The visitors have the better record in these meetings, recording 30 wins. Palace have 16 wins and 22 games have ended in draws.

Forest extended their unbeaten streak against the hosts to eight games with a 1-0 home win in the reverse fixture in October.

Crystal Palace are unbeaten in their last six home games in all competitions, recording five wins.

Nottingham Forest have seen conclusive results in their last 13 Premier League away games, recording seven wins.

The last five meetings between the two teams have produced under 2.5 goals, with Nottingham keeping three clean sheets.

Crystal Palace vs Nottingham Forest Prediction

The Eagles are unbeaten in their last three games, securing two draws and keeping two clean sheets. They have won three of their last four Premier League home games, scoring seven goals, and will look to build on that form. Notably, they have registered just one win at home against Forest in the 21st century.

Cheick Doucoure and Chadi Riad Dnanou remain sidelined with injuries, while on-loan defender Matt Turner is ineligible to face his parent club.

The Tricky Trees have lost four of their last five games and have conceded two goals apiece in three games during that period. They are unbeaten in their last eight meetings against the hosts, though five games have ended in draws.

Callum Hudson-Odoi was subbed off with a knock last week and will miss the trip to South London. Eric da Silva Moreira is also expected to miss this match.

While Palace have won just one of their last 14 games against the visitors, they have a good recent home record and should be able to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Crystal Palace 2-1 Nottingham Forest

Crystal Palace vs Nottingham Forest Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Crystal Palace to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

