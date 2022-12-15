Crystal Palace vs Real Valladolid Prediction and Betting Tips | December 16th 2022

Crystal Palace and Real Valladolid go head-to-head in a friendly matchup at the Selhurst Park Stadium on Friday.
The Eagles head into the weekend without a win in their last five matches across all competitions and will be looking to end this dry spell.
Crystal Palace failed to find their feet last Sunday as they fell to a 3-1 loss against Italian heavyweights Napoli.
They have now failed to win their last five matches across all competitions, stretching back to a 2-1 win over West Ham United in the Premier League on November 6.
The Eagles have returned home where they are unbeaten in four straight matches and will look to make use of their home advantage to arrest their slump.
Meanwhile, Real Valladolid were held to an uneventful goalless draw by Ligue 1 side Clermont Foot last time out.
Prior to that, they were on a run of two consecutive friendly defeats, losing against Athletic Club and LOSC Lille.
Real Valladolid are currently 12th in the Spanish La Liga standings, while they have progressed to round two of the Copa del Rey courtesy of a 2-0 victory over amateur side UD Barbadas in November’s cup opener.
Crystal Palace vs Real Valladolid Head-To-Head and Key Numbers
- This will be the first-ever meeting between Crystal Palace and Real Valladolid, who will both set out to begin their rivalry on a winning note.
- Crystal Palace are without a win in five consecutive matches across all competitions, losing three and claiming two draws since November.
- Real Valladolid are also winless in their last three friendly matches, claiming one draw and losing twice in that time.
- Patrick Vieira’s side are unbeaten in their last four home matches, stretching back to October’s 2-1 loss against Chelsea.
Crystal Palace vs Real Valladolid Prediction
Crystal Palace and Real Valladolid will be looking to pick up a morale-boosting result ahead of their return to league action. The Eagles have been near impenetrable in recent home matches and we are backing them to come away with a slender victory on Friday.
Prediction: Crystal Palace 2-0 Real Valladolid
Crystal Palace vs Real Valladolid Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Crystal Palace
Tip 2: Less than 10.5 corners - Yes (There have been fewer than 11 corner kicks in six of Crystal Palace’s last seven games)
Tip 3: Less than 4.5 cards - Yes (There have been fewer than five bookings in seven of Real Valladolid’s last eight matches)
