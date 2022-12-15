Crystal Palace vs Real Valladolid Prediction and Betting Tips | December 16th 2022

Crystal Palace and Real Valladolid go head-to-head in a friendly matchup at the Selhurst Park Stadium on Friday.

The Eagles head into the weekend without a win in their last five matches across all competitions and will be looking to end this dry spell.

Crystal Palace F.C. @CPFC



Our UK delivery deadline is tomorrow



#CPFC Everything Palace this ChristmasOur UK delivery deadline is tomorrow Everything Palace this Christmas 🎄Our UK delivery deadline is tomorrow ℹ️#CPFC

Crystal Palace failed to find their feet last Sunday as they fell to a 3-1 loss against Italian heavyweights Napoli.

They have now failed to win their last five matches across all competitions, stretching back to a 2-1 win over West Ham United in the Premier League on November 6.

The Eagles have returned home where they are unbeaten in four straight matches and will look to make use of their home advantage to arrest their slump.

Palace for Life Fdn. @PalaceForLife



In recognition of our work across south London, Palace for Life is nominated for the



Vote for us



@CPFC | #PalaceforLife Club of the Year NominationIn recognition of our work across south London, Palace for Life is nominated for the @Parasportuk Club of the Year awardVote for us Club of the Year Nomination 🏆In recognition of our work across south London, Palace for Life is nominated for the @Parasportuk Club of the Year award ❤️💙Vote for us 👇@CPFC | #PalaceforLife

Meanwhile, Real Valladolid were held to an uneventful goalless draw by Ligue 1 side Clermont Foot last time out.

Prior to that, they were on a run of two consecutive friendly defeats, losing against Athletic Club and LOSC Lille.

Real Valladolid are currently 12th in the Spanish La Liga standings, while they have progressed to round two of the Copa del Rey courtesy of a 2-0 victory over amateur side UD Barbadas in November’s cup opener.

Crystal Palace vs Real Valladolid Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first-ever meeting between Crystal Palace and Real Valladolid, who will both set out to begin their rivalry on a winning note.

Crystal Palace are without a win in five consecutive matches across all competitions, losing three and claiming two draws since November.

Crystal Palace F.C. @CPFC



Book your tour of Selhurst Park 🏟



#CPFC Experience SE25 behind the scenesBook your tour of Selhurst Park 🏟 Experience SE25 behind the scenes 😍Book your tour of Selhurst Park 🏟#CPFC

Real Valladolid are also winless in their last three friendly matches, claiming one draw and losing twice in that time.

Patrick Vieira’s side are unbeaten in their last four home matches, stretching back to October’s 2-1 loss against Chelsea.

Crystal Palace vs Real Valladolid Prediction

Crystal Palace and Real Valladolid will be looking to pick up a morale-boosting result ahead of their return to league action. The Eagles have been near impenetrable in recent home matches and we are backing them to come away with a slender victory on Friday.

Prediction: Crystal Palace 2-0 Real Valladolid

Crystal Palace vs Real Valladolid Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Crystal Palace

Tip 2: Less than 10.5 corners - Yes (There have been fewer than 11 corner kicks in six of Crystal Palace’s last seven games)

Tip 3: Less than 4.5 cards - Yes (There have been fewer than five bookings in seven of Real Valladolid’s last eight matches)

Get France vs Morocco Live Score and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup

Poll : Who will win the 2022 FIFA World Cup? Argentina France 37 votes