Crystal Palace vs Sheffield United Prediction and Betting Tips | January 30th 2024

Still licking their wounds from their FA Cup exit, Sheffield United journey to Selhurst Park to take on Crystal Palace in round 22 of the Premier League on Tuesday.

The Eagles have won their last three games against the visitors and head into the midweek clash looking to extend this impressive run.

Crystal Palace were condemned to their heaviest defeat of the season last time out when they were hammered 5-0 by Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium.

This followed a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Everton at Goodison Park on January 17 which saw their FA Cup campaign come to an end in the third round.

Crystal Palace have lost 10 of their 21 Premier League matches while claiming five wins and six draws to collect 21 points and sit 15th in the league table, five points above the relegation zone.

Sheffield United, meanwhile, suffered a fourth-round exit from the FA Cup on Saturday when they fell to a 5-2 loss against Brighton and Hove Albion on home turf.

The Blades now turn their attention to the Premier League, where they are currently on a five-game winless run, losing three and picking up two draws since December’s 1-0 victory over Brentford.

With just 10 points from 21 matches, Sheffield are currently rooted to the bottom of the league table, seven points away from safety.

Crystal Palace vs Sheffield United Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 24 wins from the last 58 meetings between the sides, Crystal Palace boast a slightly superior record in the history of this fixture.

Sheffield United have picked up two fewer wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 12 occasions.

Crystal Palace are on a three-game winning streak against the Blades, scoring five goals and keeping three clean sheets since a 1-0 loss in February 2020.

Sheffield United are the only side without an away win in the Premier League and have picked up the fewest number of points on the road so far (2).

Crystal Palace have won just one of their last 10 league matches while losing six and claiming three draws since early November.

Crystal Palace vs Sheffield United Prediction

Sheffield United know they will need to turn their fortunes around sooner rather than later if they hope to preserve their top-flight status. However, recent results on the road offer little optimism and we see Crystal Palace extending their winning streak in this fixture on Tuesday.

Prediction: Crystal Palace 2-0 Sheffield United

Crystal Palace vs Sheffield United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Crystal Palace to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - No (There have been fewer than three goals scored in the last six clashes between the two teams)

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have also been fewer than five bookings in nine of the last 10 meetings)