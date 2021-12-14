Crystal Palace vs Southampton Prediction and Betting Tips - 15th December 2021

The Premier League is back in action with another set of important matches this week as Southampton lock horns with Patrick Vieira's impressive Crystal Palace side at Selhurst Park on Wednesday.

Crystal Palace vs Southampton Preview

Southampton are in 16th place in the Premier League standings and have largely struggled to impose themselves this season. The Saints suffered a comprehensive 3-0 defeat against Arsenal over the weekend and cannot afford another poor result in this fixture.

Crystal Palace, on the other hand, are in 12th place in the league table at the moment and have punched above their weight this year. The Eagles eased past Everton by a 3-1 margin in their previous game and will be confident going into this match.

Crystal Palace vs Southampton Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Crystal Palace have lost five of their last eight Premier League games against Southampton at Selhurst Park but did manage a 1-0 victory in this fixture last season.

Crystal Palace are winless in their last 11 games played on a Wednesday in the Premier League and have not won such a game since 1993.

Southampton have a better record against Crystal Palace (at least 10 games) than against any other Premier League opponent and have won 14 of their 24 games against the Eagles.

Crystal Palace have lost only one of their eight Premier League games at Selhurst Park so far this season - only Liverpool have a better home record.

Southampton are winless in their last 24 Premier League away games played on a Wednesday, with their previous victory taking place in 1995.

Crystal Palace vs Southampton Prediction

Crystal Palace have grown in stature under Patrick Vieira so far this season but have a few issues to solve in the coming weeks. The Eagles have an impressive squad at their disposal and will look to take it up a notch this month.

Crystal Palace F.C. @CPFC



News you love to hear 🦅



#CPFC "Joachim is fit and available for tomorrow night, yes." 👊News you love to hear 🦅 "Joachim is fit and available for tomorrow night, yes." 👊News you love to hear 🦅#CPFC https://t.co/u5bsirZ4a6

Southampton have largely struggled to cope with their Premier League opponents and will have to be wary of a slip towards the relegation zone in the coming weeks. Crystal Palace are the better team at the moment and hold the upper hand going into this game.

Prediction: Crystal Palace 2-1 Southampton

Crystal Palace vs Southampton Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Crystal Palace

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Conor Gallagher to score anytime: YES

Also Read Article Continues below

Tip 4 - Crystal Palace to score first: YES

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi