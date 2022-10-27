Crystal Palace vs Southampton Prediction and Betting Tips | 29th October 2022

The Premier League returns to the fold with another round of matches this weekend as Southampton lock horns with Patrick Vieira's Crystal Palace side at Selhurst Park on Saturday.

Crystal Palace vs Southampton Preview

Southampton are currently in 16th place in the Premier League standings and have not been at their best this season. The away side held Arsenal to an admirable 1-1 draw last week and will look to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Crystal Palace, on the other hand, are in 13th place in the league table at the moment and have been inconsistent so far this year. The Eagles suffered a damaging 3-0 defeat at the hands of Everton in their previous game and will need to bounce back this weekend.

Crystal Palace vs Southampton Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Southampton have a slight edge over Crystal Palace and have won 48 out of the 114 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Crystal Palace's 41 victories.

The previous game between the two teams ended in a 2-1 victory for Crystal Palace - the Eagles have never won consecutive Premier League matches against Southampton.

Southampton have lost only three of their last 13 away matches against Crystal Palace in the Premier League but have lost their last two league games at Selhurst Park.

Southampton have scored 40 goals in their 26 Premier League games against Crystal Palace - their second-highest goals-to-games ratio against an opponent they have faced at least 20 times in the competition.

Since their 0-0 draw against Fulham in 2020, Southampton have conceded 24 goals in their last nine away games in the Premier League.

Crystal Palace lost against Everton last week and have suffered consecutive Premier League defeats on only two previous occasions under Patrick Vieira.

Crystal Palace vs Southampton Prediction

Crystal Palace have an impressive forward line but have flattered to deceive so far this season. The likes of Wilfried Zaha and Eberechi Eze can be effective on their day and will look to be at their best in this fixture.

Southampton can pack a punch on their day but are yet to hit their stride so far this season. Crystal Palace are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Crystal Palace 3-1 Southampton

Crystal Palace vs Southampton Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Crystal Palace

Tip 2: Game to score over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Crystal Palace to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Wilfried Zaha to score - Yes

