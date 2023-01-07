Crystal Palace vs Southampton Prediction and Betting Tips | January 7, 2023

Crystal Palace will kick off their FA Cup campaign at the Selhurst Park Stadium against Southampton on Saturday (January 7).

The hosts reached the semifinals last season, losing 2-0 against London rivals Chelsea. Southampton, meanwhile, made the last eight, losing 4-1 to Manchester City.

Palace lost 4-0 at home against Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League on Wednesday. Southampton, meanwhile. have lost three games since resuming their league campaign last month. They're coming off a 1-0 defeat at home against Nottingham Forest on Wednesday.

Crystal Palace vs Southampton Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met 115 times across competitions since their first meeting in the local Southern League in 1906. The visitors lead 48-42, while 25 games have been drawn.

They have squared off eight times in the FA Cup, where Palace lead 5-1, while one game has been drawn.

Palace have seen under 2.5 goals in five of their last six home games against Southampton across competitions.

Palace have lost their two home Premier League games without scoring. Southampton, meanwhile, have lost six of their last seven away outings in the competition.

The Saints have scored just thrice in their last seven away games.

The visitors have reached the FA Cup fourth round in 14 of their 18 third-round appearances.

Crystal Palace vs Southampton Prediction

The Eagles have a strong record in the FA Cup against the Saints at home, unbeaten in three games and keeping two clean sheets.

Southampton have lost their last three away games and might struggle here. As both teams have struggled this season, a low-scoring affair could ensue. There's nothing much to separate the two teams, so considering Palace's home advantage, they could eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Palace 1-0 Southampton

Crystal Palace vs Southampton Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Palace

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5

Tip 3: Crystal Palace to score in the first half - Yes

Tip 5: Wilfred Zaha to score any time - Yes

