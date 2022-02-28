×
Create
Notifications

Crystal Palace vs Stoke City prediction, preview, team news and more | FA Cup 2021-22

Crystal Palace host Stoke City in their FA Cup fixture on Tuesday night
Crystal Palace host Stoke City in their FA Cup fixture on Tuesday night
Shubham Dupare
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Feb 28, 2022 02:36 PM IST
Preview

Crystal Palace entertain Stoke City at Selhurst Park Stadium in the fifth round of the FA Cup on Tuesday.

The hosts secured a place in this round of fixtures with a 2-0 win over Hartlepool in February. They head into the cup tie with a 1-1 draw against Burnley at home. They have just one loss in their last six games across all competitions, as they find themselves in 11th place in the Premier League standings.

Stoke City have just one win to their name since their 2-0 win over Wigan Athletic in the fourth round fixture and gave away a one-goal lead to suffer a 2-1 loss against Bournemouth in their Championship fixture on Saturday.

The #EmiratesFACup fifth round TV picks have been selected! 📺Which games will you be watching? 👀 https://t.co/j8YESCv4oS

Crystal Palace vs Stoke City Head-to-Head

The two sides have met 60 times across all competitions. The London-based side have a better record against their northern rivals, leading 28-19 in wins while 13 games have ended in draws.

They have met four times in the FA Cup, with Stoke recording two wins while one game ended in a win for the hosts and another produced a draw.

They last met at the Britannia Stadium in the 2017-18 edition of the Premier League as the game ended in a 2-1 win for the Eagles.

Crystal Palace form guide (Premier League): D-W-L-D-D

Stoke City form guide (Championship): L-L-D-D-W

Crystal Palace vs Stoke City Team News

Crystal Palace

Nathan Ferguson faces at least another four weeks on the sidelines with a thigh injury, while Joel Ward will also miss the game with a groin issue.

Injured: Nathan Ferguson, Joel Ward

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Since 1872 only 44 teams have won the #FACupThis map shows the winners, & how many times they have won itSome big names missing, no @EmiratesFACup for Palace, Boro, QPR etc6th round this week. Can an 'outsider' win the cup in its 150th year? #FACup150 #lcfc #itfc #BuryFC https://t.co/5OVFQE9NkS

Stoke City

Harry Soutar suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury in November and is a long-term absentee for the visitors. Abdallah Sima will also miss the game with a groin injury. Midfielder Mario Vrancic is on track to mark his return from a knee injury in this game but might start from the bench.

Morgan Fox's straight red card in the Championship game will keep him out of the game here.

Injured: Harry Souttar, Abdallah Sima

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Morgan Fox

Crystal Palace vs Stoke City Predicted XI

Crystal Palace predicted XI (4-3-3): Vicente Guaita (GK); Nathaniel Clyne, Joachim Andersen, Marc Guehi, Tyrick Mitchell; Conor Gallagher, Cheikhou Kouyate, Luka Milivojevic; Wilfried Zaha, Christian Benteke, Michael Olise

Stoke City Predicted XI (4-3-3): Jack Bonham (GK); Tommy Smith, Phil Jagielka, Taylor Harwood-Bellis, Liam Moore; Lewis Baker, Joe Allen, Sam Clucas; Tyrese Campbell, Jacob Brown, Nick Powell

Crystal Palace vs Stoke City Prediction

The hosts have failed to score in two of their last four games while the Potters have scored in their last seven games. This will be the first meeting between the two sides in over four years, so it might be tricky to predict how this game will turn out.

Nonetheless, the hosts should be able to eke out a narrow win here.

Also Read Article Continues below

Prediction: Crystal Palace 2-1 Stoke City

Edited by Peter P
comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी