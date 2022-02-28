Crystal Palace vs Stoke City prediction, preview, team news and more | FA Cup 2021-22

Crystal Palace entertain Stoke City at Selhurst Park Stadium in the fifth round of the FA Cup on Tuesday.

The hosts secured a place in this round of fixtures with a 2-0 win over Hartlepool in February. They head into the cup tie with a 1-1 draw against Burnley at home. They have just one loss in their last six games across all competitions, as they find themselves in 11th place in the Premier League standings.

Stoke City have just one win to their name since their 2-0 win over Wigan Athletic in the fourth round fixture and gave away a one-goal lead to suffer a 2-1 loss against Bournemouth in their Championship fixture on Saturday.

Crystal Palace vs Stoke City Head-to-Head

The two sides have met 60 times across all competitions. The London-based side have a better record against their northern rivals, leading 28-19 in wins while 13 games have ended in draws.

They have met four times in the FA Cup, with Stoke recording two wins while one game ended in a win for the hosts and another produced a draw.

They last met at the Britannia Stadium in the 2017-18 edition of the Premier League as the game ended in a 2-1 win for the Eagles.

Crystal Palace form guide (Premier League): D-W-L-D-D

Stoke City form guide (Championship): L-L-D-D-W

Crystal Palace vs Stoke City Team News

Crystal Palace

Nathan Ferguson faces at least another four weeks on the sidelines with a thigh injury, while Joel Ward will also miss the game with a groin issue.

Injured: Nathan Ferguson, Joel Ward

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Stoke City

Harry Soutar suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury in November and is a long-term absentee for the visitors. Abdallah Sima will also miss the game with a groin injury. Midfielder Mario Vrancic is on track to mark his return from a knee injury in this game but might start from the bench.

Morgan Fox's straight red card in the Championship game will keep him out of the game here.

Injured: Harry Souttar, Abdallah Sima

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Morgan Fox

Crystal Palace vs Stoke City Predicted XI

Crystal Palace predicted XI (4-3-3): Vicente Guaita (GK); Nathaniel Clyne, Joachim Andersen, Marc Guehi, Tyrick Mitchell; Conor Gallagher, Cheikhou Kouyate, Luka Milivojevic; Wilfried Zaha, Christian Benteke, Michael Olise

Stoke City Predicted XI (4-3-3): Jack Bonham (GK); Tommy Smith, Phil Jagielka, Taylor Harwood-Bellis, Liam Moore; Lewis Baker, Joe Allen, Sam Clucas; Tyrese Campbell, Jacob Brown, Nick Powell

Crystal Palace vs Stoke City Prediction

The hosts have failed to score in two of their last four games while the Potters have scored in their last seven games. This will be the first meeting between the two sides in over four years, so it might be tricky to predict how this game will turn out.

Nonetheless, the hosts should be able to eke out a narrow win here.

Prediction: Crystal Palace 2-1 Stoke City

Edited by Peter P