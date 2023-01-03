Crystal Palace vs Tottenham Hotspur Prediction and Betting Tips | 4th January 2023

The Premier League is back in action with another round of matches this week as Crystal Palace lock horns with Antonio Conte's Tottenham Hotspur side in an important clash at Selhurst Park on Wednesday.

Crystal Palace vs Tottenham Hotspur Preview

Tottenham Hotspur are currently in fifth place in the Premier League standings and have been plagued by inconsistency so far this season. The North London outfit suffered a shock 2-0 defeat at the hands of Aston Villa last week and will need to bounce back in this fixture.

Crystal Palace, on the other hand, are in 11th place in the league table at the moment and have been fairly impressive so far. The Eagles eased past Bournemouth by a 2-0 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this week.

Crystal Palace vs Tottenham Hotspur Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Tottenham Hotspur have a good record against Crystal Palace and have won 33 out of the 61 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Crystal Palace's 13 victories.

Crystal Palace won this fixture by a 3-0 margin last season and have never won consecutive home games against Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League.

Of teams they have played against at least 20 times in the Premier League, Tottenham Hotspur have the second-highest win rate against Crystal Palace, winning 15 of their 26 games.

Tottenham Hotspur are winless in their last 10 Premier League away games against teams from London - their longest such run in the competition's history.

Crystal Palace have lost each of their last seven first games of the calendar year when these games have been a London derby.

Crystal Palace vs Tottenham Hotspur Prediction

Tottenham Hotspur have not been at their best under Antonio Conte and are in desperate need of a shot in the arm at the moment. The likes of Harry Kane and Son Heung-min can be lethal on their day and have a point to prove this week.

Crystal Palace have blown hot and cold this season and will need to put their best foot forward in this fixture. Tottenham Hotspur are the better team on paper, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Crystal Palace 1-2 Tottenham Hotspur

Crystal Palace vs Tottenham Hotspur Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Tottenham Hotspur

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Tottenham Hotspur to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Harry Kane to score - Yes

