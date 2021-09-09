Crystal Palace vs Tottenham Hotspur prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2021-22

Saturday sees Tottenham Hotspur travel to Selhurst Park to face off with Crystal Palace in a Premier League clash.

Tottenham currently sit top of the table after winning their opening three matches, while Crystal Palace are in 14th position with two points.

Can Tottenham’s good start to the 2021-22 campaign continue or will Palace pick up their first win?

Crystal Palace vs Tottenham Hotspur Head-to-Head

New Crystal Palace boss Patrick Vieira has overseen plenty of squad changes since taking over from former manager Roy Hodgson.

However, his side are yet to win a Premier League game after losing to Chelsea on the opening weekend before drawing with Brentford and West Ham.

Palace were also eliminated from the League Cup by Watford, adding more woe to their opening few weeks.

Tottenham, meanwhile, have flown out of the traps under new boss Nuno Espírito Santo and now sit top of the league.

They beat Manchester City in their first game, and have since defeated Wolves and Watford, winning all three games by a single goal.

However, they have a number of injury concerns hampering their preparation for this game.

Recently, this fixture has been dominated by Tottenham. They’ve won four of their last six Premier League meetings with Palace, and hammered them 4-1 in their most recent game in March.

Crystal Palace form guide (competitive games only): L-D-L-D

Tottenham Hotspur form guide (competitive games only): W-W-W

Crystal Palace vs Tottenham Hotspur Team News

Crystal Palace

Key man Eberechi Eze remains unavailable due to an Achilles injury, while Nathan Ferguson is also expected to miss out.

Injured: Eberechi Eze, Nathan Ferguson

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Tottenham Hotspur

Spurs are facing a mini crisis right now, with a number of players ruled out following the international break. The South American trio of Cristian Romero, Giovani Lo Celso and Davinson Sanchez will not feature. Key men Heung Min Son and Oliver Skipp are also doubtful.

Injured: Ryan Sessegnon, Cameron Carter-Vickers

Doubtful: Heung Min Son, Oliver Skipp, Steven Bergwijn

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Cristian Romero, Giovani Lo Celso, Davinson Sanchez

Crystal Palace vs Tottenham Hotspur Predicted XI

Crystal Palace predicted XI (4-3-3): Vicente Guaita, Joel Ward, Joachim Andersen, Marc Guehi, Tyrick Mitchell, Conor Gallagher, Cheikhou Kouyate, Luka Milivojevic, Wilfried Zaha, Christian Benteke, Jordan Ayew

Tottenham Hotspur predicted XI (4-3-2-1): Hugo Lloris, Emerson Royal, Japhet Tanganga, Eric Dier, Sergio Reguilon, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Harry Winks, Dele Alli, Lucas Moura, Harry Kane, Bryan Gil

Crystal Palace vs Tottenham Hotspur Prediction

Crystal Palace have the talent to harm Tottenham in this game, especially as Nuno will likely have to name a very changed side.

However, Spurs are full of confidence right now and their front line will be hopeful of getting at Palace’s defense, which is somewhat inexperienced.

A single goal may decide this one, but a win for Tottenham is the prediction.

Prediction: Crystal Palace 0-1 Tottenham Hotspur

