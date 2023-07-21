Crystal Palace vs Watford Prediction and Betting Tips | 22nd July 2023

Club football returns to the fold with a match between two English clubs as Crystal Palace lock horns with Watford in an interesting friendly encounter at the Crystal Palace Training Ground on Saturday.

Crystal Palace vs Watford Preview

Watford finished in 11th place in the Championship last season and have endured a significant slump over the past two seasons. The away side played out a 0-0 stalemate against Boreham Wood last week and will look to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Crystal Palace, on the other hand, secured an 11th-place finish in the Premier League standings last season and have been inconsistent in recent months. The Eagles eased past Crawley Town by a 4-0 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Crystal Palace vs Watford Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Crystal Palace have a slight edge over Watford and have won 52 out of the 125 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Watford's 45 victories.

Crystal Palace endured a fairly robust end to their Premier League campaign last season and were unbeaten in their last three matches of the season, winning one of these games.

Crystal Palace are unbeaten in five of their last six matches in all competitions, with their only defeat during this period coming by a shock 1-0 margin against Barnet in a friendly match last month.

Crystal Palace midfielder Eberechi Eze was the most prolific player for his team last season with 10 goals in all competitions, with Wilfried Zaha not far behind with seven goals to his name.

After a spell in the Premier League in the 2021-22 season, Watford are now set to spend their second consecutive season in the Championship.

Crystal Palace vs Watford Prediction

Crystal Palace have an impressive squad at their disposal and will be intent on stepping up to the plate this weekend. Eberechi Eze and Wilfried Zaha can be lethal on their day and will look to be at their best in this match.

Watford have struggled over the past year and will need to rebuild ahead of another difficult campaign. Crystal Palace are in better shape at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Crystal Palace 4-1 Watford

Crystal Palace vs Watford Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Crystal Palace

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Crystal Palace to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Eberechi Eze to score - Yes