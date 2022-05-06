Crystal Palace vs Watford Prediction and Betting tips | 7th May 2022

Crystal Palace will welcome relegation-threatened Watford to their Selhurst Park Stadium in the Premier League on Saturday.

The hosts beat mid-table Southampton last time around, with Wilfred Zaha scoring an injury-time winner to help secure a 2-1 win for the Eagles. They have all but secured their top-flight status this term and will look to improve on their 14th-place finish from last season.

Meanwhile, Watford's woes continued last week, as they fell to a 2-1 loss to Burnley in a relegation battle at home. Manager Roy Hodgson has announced that he will leave the club after the season, so it remains to be seen if he can pull them out of the drop zone before he bows out.

Crystal Palace vs Watford Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 125th meeting between the two teams across competitions. The hosts enjoy a narrow 51-45 lead in wins, while 28 games have ended in draws.

In 11 Premier League meetings between them, Palace have five wins and Watford have three, while three matches have ended in draws.

Palace (14) have played more draws than any other team in the Premier League this season, while only Arsenal (3) have played fewer draws than Watford (4).

The hosts are the only team in the bottom half of the standings to have a positive goal difference (+3).

Watford and Palace are the third and fourth-best dribbles in the Premier League this season, averaging 10.4 and 10.3 dribbles per game.

Palace have won five of their last six home ganes against Watford across competitions.

Crystal Palace vs Watford Prediction

Palace ended their four-game winless streak across competitions last time around and will count on their home advantage against Watford. Wilfred Zaha scored a goal coming on as a second-half substitute and might find the back of the net again.

Watford, meanwhile, have extended their losing streak to five games; one more will condemn them to the second tier of English football. They have scored exactly one goal each in their last three games, so they expected to score here, but they might not win on their trip to South London. Palace should be able to secure an easy win.

Prediction: Crystal Palace 3-1 Watford.

Crystal Palace vs Watford Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Crystal Palace.

Tip 2: Both teams to score - Yes.

Tip 3: Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5.

Tip 4: Yellow cards - Over/under 1.5 - Over 1.5.

Tip 5: Crystal Palace to score in the second half - Yes (Four of the hosts' last six goals have come in the second half).

