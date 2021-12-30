Crystal Palace vs West Ham United Prediction and Betting Tips - 1st January 2022

Having ended their five-game winless run across all competitions last time out, West Ham United visit Selhurst Park to face Crystal Palace on Saturday.

The hosts will head into the game seeking to get one over the visitors, having failed to taste victory in any of the most recent three meetings between the sides since 2019.

Crystal Palace returned to winning ways last Tuesday as they comfortably saw off Norwich City 3-0 on home turf.

Prior to that, Patrick Vieira’s men were held to a 2-2 draw by Southampton on December 15 before losing 3-0 against Tottenham in their subsequent games.

With 23 points from 19 games, Crystal Palace are currently 11th in the Premier League table but could rise as high as eighth place with a win on Saturday.

After a rough patch, West Ham United gave their fans something to cheer for as they claimed a comprehensive 4-1 win over Watford last time out.

Prior to that, David Moyes’ side were on a three-game losing streak and had failed to win any of their previous five games in all competitions.

With 31 points from 19 games, the Hammers are currently fifth on the log, four points off Arsenal in fourth place.

Crystal Palace vs West Ham United Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

West Ham United head into Saturday’s game with a clear upper hand in the history of this fixture, claiming 24 wins from their last 63 games against Crystal Palace.

The Eagles have picked up 16 wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 23 different occasions.

Crystal Palace are without a win in each of their last three games against West Ham United, claiming two draws and losing one.

West Ham United boast the league’s fourth-best record on the road this season, picking up 17 points from 10 games.

Crystal Palace, in contrast, have picked up just six points away from home and are 16th on the away record standings.

However, Patrick Vieira’s men have picked up 17 points from 10 home games, with only five of the “Big Six” boasting a better record.

Crystal Palace vs West Ham United Prediction

Both sides head into the game on the back of impressive victories and will be aiming to build on their respective performances. Looking at past results between the sides, we expect an exciting contest with the visitors claiming a narrow win.

Prediction: Crystal Palace 1-2 West Ham United

Crystal Palace vs West Ham United Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: West Ham United

Tip 2 - Over 2.5: Yes (There have been more than two goals scored in four of the last five meetings between the two teams)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have scored at least two goals in two of their last three matches)

Tip 4 - Michail Antonio to score at any time: Yes (He is West Ham's top scorer in the Premier League with seven goals)

Edited by Shardul Sant