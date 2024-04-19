Crystal Palace vs West Ham United Prediction and Betting Tips | 21st April 2024

The Premier League is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Crystal Palace lock horns with David Moyes' West Ham United side in an important clash at Selhurst Park on Sunday.

Crystal Palace vs West Ham United Preview

West Ham United are in eighth place in the Premier League standings and have been fairly impressive so far this season. The Hammers held Bayer Leverkusen to a 1-1 draw in their previous game in the Europa League and will look to take it up a notch this weekend.

Crystal Palace, on the other hand, are in 14th place in the league table at the moment and have been inconsistent this season. The Eagles stunned Liverpool with a 1-0 victory last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Crystal Palace vs West Ham United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

West Ham United have a good historical record against Crystal Palace and have won 25 out of the 67 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Crystal Palace's 18 victories.

Crystal Palace have won two of their last three matches against West Ham United in the Premier League - as many victories as they had achieved in the 14 such games preceding this run.

West Ham United lost this fixture by a 4-3 scoreline last season and have never lost consecutive matches away from home against Crystal Palace in the Premier League.

The last 13 matches between the two teams in the Premier League have not witnessed a single clean sheet - the second-longest such run in the history of the competition.

West Ham United have found the back of the net in their last 19 matches against Crystal Palace in the Premier League.

Crystal Palace vs West Ham United Prediction

West Ham United have shown marked improvement under David Moyes but have flattered to deceive this season. The Hammers crashed out of the Europa League this week and will need to work hard to move up the league table.

Crystal Palace have managed to distance themselves from the relegation zone and have nothing to lose going into this game. Both teams are evenly matched on paper and could play out a draw this weekend.

Prediction: Crystal Palace 2-2 West Ham United

Crystal Palace vs West Ham United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Crystal Palace to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Michail Antonio to score - Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback