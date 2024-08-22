Crystal Palace vs West Ham United Prediction and Betting Tips | 24th August 2024

The Premier League is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as West Ham United take on Oliver Glasner's Crystal Palace side in an intriguing clash at Selhurst Park on Saturday. Both teams have good players in their ranks and will want to win this game.

Crystal Palace vs West Ham United Preview

West Ham United are in 14th place in the Premier League standings and have made a poor start to their league campaign. The Hammers slumped to a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Aston Villa in their previous game and will need to bounce back this weekend.

Crystal Palace, on the other hand, are in 13th place in the league table at the moment and have also been inconsistent over the past year. The Eagles suffered a 2-1 defeat against Brentford last week and have a point to prove in this fixture.

Crystal Palace vs West Ham United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

West Ham United have a good historical record against Crystal Palace and have won 25 out of the 68 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Crystal Palace's 19 victories.

After a run of only one victory in eight matches at home against West Ham United in the Premier League, Crystal Palace have won each of their last two such games in the competition.

The last four matches between Crystal Palace and West Ham United in the Premier League have produced a total of 24 goals, with Crystal Palace scoring 13 of these goals.

Both teams have found the back of the net in each of the last 14 matches between Crystal Palace and West Ham United in the Premier League.

Crystal Palace vs West Ham United Prediction

West Ham United have a good squad at their disposal but are yet to hit their stride this season. The Hammers were not at their best against Aston Villa and will need to make amends this weekend.

Crystal Palace have grown in stature under Oliver Glasner but have a mountain to climb this season. Both teams are evenly matched and could play out a draw in this match.

Prediction: Crystal Palace 2-2 West Ham United

Crystal Palace vs West Ham United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: West Ham United to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Michail Antonio to score - Yes

