Crystal Palace vs West Ham United Prediction and Betting Tips | 29th April 2023

The Premier League returns to the fold with another round of matches this weekend as Crystal Palace lock horns with David Moyes' West Ham United side in an important clash at Selhurst Park on Saturday.

Crystal Palace vs West Ham United Preview

West Ham United are currently in 14th place in the Premier League standings and have improved after a slow start to their campaign. The away side suffered a narrow 2-1 defeat at the hands of Liverpool this week and will need to bounce back in this fixture.

Crystal Palace, on the other hand, are in 12th place in the league table at the moment and have been inconsistent so far this season. The Eagles slumped to a 2-0 defeat against Wolverhampton Wanderers in their previous game and have a point to prove this weekend.

Crystal Palace vs West Ham United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

West Ham United have a good record against Crystal Palace and have won 25 out of the 65 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Crystal Palace's 17 victories.

Crystal Palace won the reverse fixture by a narrow 2-1 margin and will be looking to complete a Premier League double over West Ham United for only the third time in their history.

West Ham United have lost only one of their last eight away games against Crystal Palace in the Premier League, with the last two such games ending in 3-2 victories for the Hammers.

Crystal Palace have not kept a clean sheet in their last 17 Premier League matches against West Ham United but have found the back of the net in each of their last 11 such games.

Crystal Palace have picked up only five points from their nine Premier League London derbies this season but won their only such game against West Ham United.

Crystal Palace vs West Ham United Prediction

West Ham United are a resurgent force at the moment and have managed to hit their stride this month. Lucas Paqueta and Declan Rice have been effective for the Hammers and will need to make their mark this weekend.

Crystal Palace have been inconsistent this season but have shown flashes of potential under Roy Hodgson. West Ham United are the better team, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Crystal Palace 1-2 West Ham United

Crystal Palace vs West Ham United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - West Ham United

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Crystal Palace to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Michail Antonio to score - Yes

