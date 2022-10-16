Crystal Palace vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Prediction and Betting Tips | 18th October 2022

Wolverhampton Wanderers will look to build on their 1-0 win over Nottingham Forest as they take on Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on Tuesday.

Crystal Palace settled for a goalless draw with a struggling Leicester City side on Saturday. The Eagles weren't at their best as Leicester City created the bulk of the chances in the game.

Palace failed to create much of note and had one shot on target over the length of the 90. As such, it was a decent result for Patrick Vieira's men give the flow of proceedings.

Palace are now 12th in the Premier League table after picking up 10 points from their first nine games of the new season. With that result, Palace have now drawn three of their last five games in the English top-flight.

Meanwhile, their Tuesday opponents Wolverhampton Wanderers scraped past Nottingham Forest on Saturday with a 1-0 win. Ruben Neves converted from the spot in the 56th minute of the game. Jose Sa produced an outstanding save to deny Brennan Johnson from the spot in the 79th minute and help his side to a much-needed victory.

With that narrow win, Wolves have climbed out of the relegation zone and are now sitting at 17th in the Premier League table. Neves' strike from the spot was just Wolves' fourth goal of the season and that was symptomatic of their troubles under former manager Bruno Lage, who was sacked just a fortnight ago.

Nuno Espirito Santo is in talks over a sensational return to the helm, according to the BBC. But for now, caretaker manager Steve Davis will remain in charge for the game against the Eagles on Tuesday.

Crystal Palace vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Wolves have the worst attacking record in the league so far, having scored just four goals in 10 games so far.

Crystal Palace have won all of their last three meetings with Wolverhampton Wanderers and have managed to keep a clean sheet in all three games.

The winning side has kept a clean sheet in all of the last six meetings between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Crystal Palace.

Crystal Palace's last five Premier League games have been decided by one goal or fewer.

Wolves have failed to score in their last four Premier League away games.

Crystal Palace vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Prediction

Crystal Palace have considerable firepower in their ranks and are likely to make their home advantage count on Tuesday. Wolverhampton Wanderers have been awful away from home this season and it will take a massive effort from their side to eke out a positive result against the Eagles.

Prediction: Crystal Palace 1-0 Wolverhampton Wanderers

Crystal Palace vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Crystal Palace

Tip 2: Game to have under 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Crystal Palace to lead at half-time - Yes

