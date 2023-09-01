Crystal Palace vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Prediction and Betting Tips | 3rd September 2023

The Premier League is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Wolverhampton Wanderers take on Roy Hodgson's Crystal Palace side in an important encounter at Selhurst Park on Sunday.

Crystal Palace vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Preview

Wolverhampton Wanderers are currently in 15th place in the Premier League standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The away side thrashed Blackpool by a 5-0 scoreline last week and will be confident ahead of this match.

Crystal Palace, on the other hand, are in 11th place in the league table at the moment and have been inconsistent this season. The Eagles eased past Plymouth Argyle by a 4-2 scoreline in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Crystal Palace vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Wolverhampton Wanderers have a good historical record against Crystal Palace and have won 30 out of the 74 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Crystal Palace's 25 victories.

Crystal Palace have won their last three matches at home against Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League and are one victory short of equalling their longest such streak against a single opponent in the competition.

Since their return to the Premier League in 2018, Wolverhampton Wanderers have lost five league games against Crystal Palace - they have worse records only against Liverpool, Manchester United, and Manchester City during this period.

Wolverhampton Wanderers' 1-0 victory against Everton last week ended a winless run of five matches in the Premier League.

Since Roy Hodgson's return to Crystal Palace, the Eagles have attempted 202 shots and have faced only 117 shots in the Premier League.

Crystal Palace vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Prediction

Crystal Palace have a good squad at their disposal but are yet to hit their stride in the Premier League this season. Eberechi Eze and Jordan Ayew can be effective on their day and will look to make their mark this weekend.

Wolverhampton Wanderers have not been at their best this season and will need to take it up a notch in the coming weeks. Crystal Palace are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Crystal Palace 2-1 Wolverhampton Wanderers

Crystal Palace vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Crystal Palace

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Crystal Palace to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Eberechi Eze to score - Yes