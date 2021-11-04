Crystal Palace vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Prediction and Betting Tips - 6th November 2021

The Premier League returns to the fold with another set of matches this weekend as Patrick Vieira's Crystal Palace lock horns with Wolverhampton Wanderers at Selhurst Park on Saturday.

Crystal Palace vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Preview

Crystal Palace are in 13th place in the Premier League standings and have grown in stature under Patrick Vieira this season. The Eagles stunned reigning champions Manchester City with a 2-0 victory last week and will want a similar result from this match.

Wolverhampton Wanderers, on the other hand, are in seventh place in the league table at the moment and have been excellent this season. Wolves edged Everton to an important victory in their previous game and will be intent on securing European qualification in the coming months.

Crystal Palace vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Wolverhampton Wanderers have a good record against Crystal Palace and have won 29 out of 70 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Crystal Palace's 22 victories.

Crystal Palace have not managed to win consecutive home league games against Wolverhampton Wanderers in 52 years and could achieve the feat this weekend.

Crystal Palace have suffered only two defeats in their 10 Premier League this season and have been impressive in the Premier League.

Wolverhampton Wanderers have managed 10 points from their last four away games in the Premier League and have managed to turn their campaign around over the past month.

Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira set a record by becoming the first manager in the club's history to remain unbeaten in his first five home games in the Premier League.

Seven of Wolverhampton Wanderers' 16 points have been won as a direct result of Raul Jimenez's contributions in the final third.

Crystal Palace vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Prediction

Crystal Palace have shown steady improvement under Patrick Vieira and will want to move into the top half of the Premier League table. The Eagles have impressive players in their ranks and have a point to prove this weekend.

Wolverhampton Wanderers have finally clicked as a unit and have hit their stride in recent weeks. Both teams are on a fairly even footing at the moment and are likely to play out a draw on Saturday.

Prediction: Crystal Palace 2-2 Wolverhampton Wanderers

Crystal Palace vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Raul Jimenez to score anytime: YES

Tip 4 - Bold prediction: Crystal Palace to win by 2 goals

