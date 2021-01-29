Crystal Palace vs Wolverhampton Wanderers prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2020-21

Without a win in their last four games in all competitions, Crystal Palace welcome Wolverhampton Wanderers to Selhurst Park for a Premier League clash on Saturday.

In their last Premier League game, Crystal Palace were put to the sword by Tomas Soucek, as the midfielder scored twice in a 3-2 win for West Ham.

Palace actually took the lead in that game through Wilfred Zaha's early goal. However, a Craig Dawson goal in addition to Soucek's brace ensured that Michy Batshuayi's goal in second-half stoppage time was just a consolation.

Palace are 14th in the Premier League table, with 23 points from 20 games. Incidentally, Wolves are also level on points with Palace, but are a spot above the Eagles due to a superior goal difference.

In their last game, Wolves earned a creditable point at Stamford Bridge, in Thomas Tuchel's first game in charge of Chelsea.

Chelsea had the bulk of the possession, and the better chances, but couldn't find the goal.

That was an important point for Nuno Espirito Santo's side, who have not been in the best of form lately.

Crystal Palace vs Wolverhampton Wanderers head-to-head

Wolves hold an advantage in the head-to-head record against Palace. They have won 29 times against the Eagles, losing only 21 of the 69 previous matches against them.

The last time these two sides faced each other was earlier this month, when Wolves won 1-0 in the FA Cup third round thanks to a goal from Adama Traore.

Crystal Palace form guide: L-L-D-L-W

Wolves form guide: D-L-L-L-W

Crystal Palace vs Wolverhampton Wanderers team news

Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace have a few injury concerns at the moment. Mamadou Sakho, Jeffrey Schlupp and Connor Wickham are all injured, and should miss this game.

Defenders James Tomkins, Martin Kelly and Nathan Ferguson are also ruled out. New signing Jean-Philippe Mateta is available, but it is likely he will start on the bench.

Injured: Mamadou Sakho, Jeffrey Schlupp, Connor Wickham, Martin Kelly, Wayne Hennessey, Nathan Ferguson

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Wolves

Wolves will be without Raul Jimenez and Jonny. However, new signing Willian Jose could make his first start for the club.

Daniel Podence returned from injury to start against Chelsea in their last game. However, Adama Traore may sit out to make way for Willian Jose to start.

Injured: Raul Jimenez, Jonny

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Crystal Palace vs Wolverhampton Wanderers probable XI

Crystal Palace predicted XI (4-4-2): Vicente Guaita; Joel Ward, Cheikhou Kouyate, Gary Cahill, Tyrick Mitchell; Andros Townsend, Luka Milivojevic, James McArthur, Eberechi Eze; Wilfred Zaha, Jordan Ayew

Wolverhampton Wanderers predicted XI (3-4-3): Rui Patricio; Willy Boly, Conor Coady, Romain Saiss; Ki-Jana Hoever, Ruben Neves, Leander Dendoncker, Nelson Semedo; Daniel Podence, Willian Jose, Pedro Neto

Crystal Palace vs Wolverhampton Wanderers prediction

Palace are in awful form, and have been beaten by Wolves recently. With the likes of Podence and Willian Jose available, we are predicting a win for Nuno's team in this game.

Prediction: Crystal Palace 0-1 Wolverhampton Wanderers