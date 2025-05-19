Crystal Palace vs Wolves Prediction and Betting Tips | May 20th 2025 

Crystal Palace and Wolves will battle for three points in a Premier League matchday 37 clash on Tuesday (May 20th). The game will be played at Selhurst Park.

The game is taking place later in the gameweek owing to the hosts' participation in the FA Cup final against Manchester City over the weekend. Eberechi Eze broke the deadlock in the 20th minute and his goal proved to be the difference between the two sides. The game was eventful, with Palace goalkeeper Dean Henderson saving Omar Marmoush's penalty after he arguably should have been sent off.

The win saw the Eagles win the first FA Cup in their history at the third time of asking. They will now shift their focus to the league where their last game saw them claim a 2-0 away win over Tottenham.

Wolves, meanwhile, fell to a 2-0 defeat at home to Brighton in their last game. Danny Welbeck broke the deadlock just before the half-hour mark while Brajan Gruda made sure of the result with five minutes left in regulation time.

The defeat left them in 14th spot in the standings, having garnered 41 points from 36 games. Crystal Palace are 12th with 49 points to their name.

Crystal Palace vs Wolves Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 78th meeting between the two sides. Wolves have 30 wins to their name, Crystal Palace were victorious 27 times while 20 games ended in draws.

Five of the last six head-to-head games have witnessed goals at both ends and also produced three goals or more.

The side that scored first have gone on to win in seven of Wolves' last eight away league games.

Palace have lost just one of their last last 12 home games in a league campaign (eight wins).

Wolves have lost their last away games of the season in the last eight years

Crystal Palace vs Wolves Prediction

Selhurst Park will be in heavy celebration mode, having witnessed their club win their first major piece of silverware at Wembley over the weekend. Manager Oliver Glasner made good on his statement that he 'always wins things' and canceled training for the Palace players in the wake of their success.

Wolves, for their part will visit the capital with a poor record of having not kept a clean sheet on any of their previous 23 Premier League games in London. Furthermore, the West Midlands outfit have conceded at least twice in each of their eight games in the capital this season.

Crystal Palace have won each of the last four head-to-head games they have hosted and we are backing that run to continue with a narrow victory.

Prediction: Crystal Palace 2-1 Wolves

Crystal Palace vs Wolves Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Crystal Palace to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

