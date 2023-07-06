CS Sfaxien vs Al Hilal Omdurman Prediction and Betting Tips | July 8th 2023 

CS Sfaxien of Tunisia will host Al Hilal Omdurman of Sudan in the second leg of their Arab Club Champions Cup qualifying tie on Saturday.

The Sudanese hold the advantage in the tie, having claimed a 1-0 victory in the first leg on Tuesday. Mohamed Abdel Remen's 25th-minute penalty proved to be the difference between the two sides.

CS Sfaxien wrapped up their league campaign with a 1-1 draw away to Monastir in the Tunisian Ligue Professionnelle 1 last weekend. Mohamed Bouziane opened the scoring for the hosts in the 39th minute, while Ashraf Habbessi leveled matters from the spot in the 66th minute.

Al Hilal Omdurman have not been in action since April.

CS Sfaxien qualified for this stage over Qatar SC in the first qualifying round. A goalless first-leg draw was followed by a 1-1 draw, with Sfaxien progressing on away goals. Al Hilal qualified with a 4-2 aggregate victory over Manama Club.

The winner of this tie will book their spot in the group stage of the 2023 Arab Club Champions Cup scheduled to take place later in July.

CS Sfaxien vs Al Hilal Omdurman Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the fourth meeting between the two sides. They clashed in the semifinal of the 2010 CAF Confederations Cup. Sfaxien progressed on penalties following a 1-1 aggregate draw.

Eight of CS Sfaxien's last 10 games have produced less than three goals.

Four of Al Hilal's last five games have seen one side fail to find the back of the net.

Nine of CS Sfaxien's last 10 games have seen one side fail to score.

Al Hilal have played just one game in the last three months.

CS Sfaxien vs Al Hilal Omdurman Prediction

Al Hilal hold a narrow advantage in the tie following their one-goal win in the first leg. The Blue Wave had not been in action for almost three months owing to political instability but still proved their mettle despite playing their 'home' leg in Tunisia.

CS Sfaxien will be aiming to instantly bounce back to secure qualification for the group stage of the Arab Club Champions Cup.

Although one side could nick a win here, we are backing them to cancel each other out in a goalless stalemate.

Prediction: CS Sfaxien 0-0 Al Hilal Omdurman

CS Sfaxien vs Al Hilal Omdurman Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

