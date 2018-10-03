Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

CSKA Moscow prove age is just a number as European kings suffer defeat on Russian soil

naiduaditya2709
CONTRIBUTOR
News
74   //    03 Oct 2018, 19:49 IST

Nobody predicted that it was going to be a night full of surprises when the 13-time European Champions Real Madrid locked horns with CSKA Moscow at the Luzhniki Stadium. Many, in contrast, would have predicted that it would be a tough night for CSKA whose starting XI had an average age of just 24 years. When you dig deeper into the age of the players who were going to face the mighty Madrid, it would astonish you even more.

Five of the players in CSKA's starting XI were of or below the age of 20 while two players aged 22, 28 and 32 each would start the game. The three substitutes who would come on later at different points during the game would be of age 19, 20 and 23.

The clock barely began ticking as fans from all around the world were settling down to enjoy just another game. Out of nowhere, a loose pass from the German International Toni Kroos fell kindly for the Croatian midfielder Nikola Vlašić. He then rushed forward and put the ball into the net past Keylor Navas with a brilliant finish despite the efforts from Varane and Sergio Ramos to stop it.


CSKA Moscow v Real Madrid - UEFA Champions League Group G
CSKA Moscow v Real Madrid - UEFA Champions League Group G

The entire 81,000 capacity stadium erupted as everyone tried to comprehend what they had just witnessed. The legendary Real Madrid who had won three consecutive Champions Leagues were trailing to CSKA Moscow within 1 minute and 7 seconds of the first half.

Through the course of the remaining game, CSKA Moscow maintained a very disciplined defensive line while presenting a considerable threat in offense. Real Madrid themselves came painfully close to scoring as they hit the post on multiple occasions and missed some headers narrowly. The game ended after an added time of 4 minutes which extended to almost 10 minutes with a slight touch of controversy. CSKA's goalkeeper saw a red card due to two quick yellows for dissent against the referee.

But when the whistle blew, nobody cared as the players and the stadium broke into celebrations. A new page was added to the books of history. Real Madrid had bowed down to a very, very young CSKA Moscow team.

CSKA Moscow v Real Madrid - UEFA Champions League Group G
CSKA Moscow v Real Madrid - UEFA Champions League Group G
Topics you might be interested in:
UEFA Champions League 2018-19 Real Madrid CF Football CSKA Moscow Football Toni Kroos
naiduaditya2709
CONTRIBUTOR
CSKA Moscow 1-0 Real Madrid: 5 Talking Points, UEFA...
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Real Madrid lost to CSKA Moscow
RELATED STORY
Football fans react as Real Madrid lose to CSKA Moscow in...
RELATED STORY
Cristiano Ronaldo fans brutally troll Real Madrid after...
RELATED STORY
CSKA Moscow vs Real Madrid: Match Preview, Predictions,...
RELATED STORY
Twitter explodes as Real Madrid lose 0-1 to CSKA Moscow...
RELATED STORY
UEFA Champions League 2018-19: Real Madrid predicted XI...
RELATED STORY
UEFA Champions League 2018-19: 8 Matches to look forward...
RELATED STORY
Revealed: 5 most shocking results in Europe so far
RELATED STORY
Best Team Logos in World Football - Part 1
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Group Stage - Week 2
FT HOF MAN
1 - 2
 Hoffenheim vs Manchester City
FT JUV YOU
3 - 0
 Juventus vs Young Boys
FT OLY SHA
2 - 2
 Olympique Lyonnais vs Shakhtar Donetsk
FT CSK REA
1 - 0
 CSKA Moskva vs Real Madrid
FT ROM VIK
5 - 0
 Roma vs Viktoria Plzeň
FT MAN VAL
0 - 0
 Manchester United vs Valencia
FT BAY AJA
1 - 1
 Bayern München vs Ajax
FT AEK BEN
2 - 3
 AEK Athens vs Benfica
Today PSG CRV 10:25 PM PSG vs Crvena Zvezda
Today LOK SCH 10:25 PM Lokomotiv Moskva vs Schalke 04
Tomorrow ATL CLU 12:30 AM Atlético Madrid vs Brugge
Tomorrow BOR MON 12:30 AM Borussia Dortmund vs Monaco
Tomorrow TOT BAR 12:30 AM Tottenham vs Barcelona
Tomorrow PSV INT 12:30 AM PSV vs Internazionale
Tomorrow NAP LIV 12:30 AM Napoli vs Liverpool
Tomorrow POR GAL 12:30 AM Porto vs Galatasaray
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us