CSKA Moscow vs Arsenal Tula prediction, preview, team news and more | Russian Premier League 2021-22 

CSKA Moscow and Arsenal Tula will battle for three points in a Russian Premier League fixture on Saturday.

The home side come into the game on the back of a narrow 1-0 away victory over Krylya Sovetov Samara last weekend. Emil Bonihen scored the winning goal four minutes after coming off the bench in the 71st minute.

Arsenal Tula secured the maximum points with a 2-1 away win over Khimki. Zuriko Davitashvili and Evans Kangwa scored second half goals to help their side complete a comeback victory.

The victory saw Tula move into 11th spot, having accrued 19 points from 17 matches. CSKA Moscow are in fifth place on 27 points.

CSKA Moscow vs Arsenal Tula Head-to-Head

CSKA Moscow have 12 wins from their last 18 matches against Arsenal Tula. Saturday's visitors were victorious on five occasions while one match ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent meeting came in September and they could not be separated in a 2-2 draw that saw four different men get on the scoresheet.

Arsenal Tula have won consecutive league games for the the first time this season. CSKA Moscow have just one win from their last five matches in the league.

CSKA Moscow form guide (all competitions): W-L-D-L-L

Arsenal Tula form guide (all competitions): W-W-L-D-L

CSKA Moscow vs Arsenal Tula Team News

CSKA Moscow

Hordur Magnusson is the only fitness concern for the capital side with an Achilles tendon injury.

Injury: Hordur Magnusson

Suspension: None

Arsenal Tula

Ivan Novoseltsev is a doubt for the trip to Moscow with a knock while Kings Kangwa is suspended. Russia U-21 international Daniil Khlusevich will join Spartak Moscow in January

Injury: None

Doubtful: Ivan Novoseltsev

Suspension: Kings Kangwa

CSKA Moscow vs Arsenal Tula Predicted XI

CSKA Moscow Predicted XI (3-5-2): Igor Akinfeev (GK); Jaka Bijol, Igor Diveyev, Kirill Nababkin; Ivan Oblyakov, Baktiyor Zaynutdinov, Alan Dzagoev, Maksim Mukhin, Mario Fernandes; Chidera Ejuke, Anton Zabolotnyi

Arsenal Tula Predicted XI (4-1-4-1): Anton Kochenkov (GK); Danil Stepanov, Uros Radakovic, Artem Sokol, Igor Smolnikov; Goran Causic; Zuriko Davitashvili, Kirill Panchenko, Ayaz Guliev, Evans Kangwa; Evgeni Markov

CSKA Moscow vs Arsenal Tula Prediction

CSKA Moscow have struggled for consistency throughout the season but the home side still come into the game as favorites.

Arsenal Tula are looking over their shoulders in the dropzone and are likely to prioritize safety to avoid losing. However, we are backing CSKA Moscow to secure a comfortable victory.

Also Read Article Continues below

Prediction: CSKA Moscow 2-0 Arsenal Tula

Edited by Shardul Sant