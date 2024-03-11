CSKA Moscow vs FC Rostov Prediction and Betting Tips | 12th March 2024

CSKA Moscow will play host to FC Rostov at VEB Arena in the Russian Cup on Tuesday.

CSKA Moscow vs FC Rostov Preview

The hosts snatched a 1-1 draw in the first leg of the quarterfinal tie at Rostov Arena thanks to Anton Zabolotny’s 33-minute equalizer. CSKA Moscow had gifted FC Rostov the opener through an own goal from Kirill Nababkin in the eighth minute. It was a good outcome but CSKA lost Moisés, who was sent off in the 77th minute.

Koni are defending cup holders after winning the competition for the 13th time last year. They remain one of the favourites for this edition. CSKA Moscow will make the most of their home advantage to see off the challenge of the visitors. The sides met last in the Russian Premier League, with CSKA prevailing 2-0.

FC Rostov missed two crucial opportunities in the first leg. They failed to successfully exploit their home advantage and also failed to capitalize on their numerical advantage following the expulsion of Moisés. They will likely face an uphill battle at the VEB Arena, where they last won (3-1) in October 2019.

Selmashi sit 10th with 27 points in the top flight, trailing fourth-placed CSKA Moscow by five points, with 10 rounds of matches to spare. The visitors will head into Tuesday’s game on the back of two successive victories after suffering two straight defeats. In their last five away matches, Rostov accumulated three losses.

CSKA Moscow vs FC Rostov Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

CSKA Moscow have won twice and drawn thrice in their last five matches against Rostov.

CSKA Moscow have won four times and lost once in their last five home clashes with Rostov.

CSKA Moscow have won thrice, drawn once and lost once in their last five matches at home.

Rostov have won twice and lost thrice in their last five matches away from home.

CSKA Moscow have won thrice, drawn once and lost once in their last five matches while Rostov have won thrice and lost twice.

CSKA Moscow vs FC Rostov Prediction

CSKA will hope to see their cup specialist roll out another impressive performance. Fyodor Chalov boasts four goals in this competition so far. The hosts boast a prolific frontline altogether.

Rostov must address their misfiring attack if they expect a favorable result in Moscow. Their previous meetings have been marked by wastefulness in front of goal.

CSKA Moscow come into the game as the favorites based on form and home advantage.

Prediction: CSKA Moscow 3-1 FC Rostov

CSKA Moscow vs FC Rostov Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – CSKA Moscow to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: CSKA Moscow to score first – Yes

Tip 4: FC Rostov to score - Yes