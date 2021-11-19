CSKA Moscow vs Khimki prediction, preview, team news and more | Russian Premier League 2021-22

CSKA Moscow entertain Khimki at the VEB Arena in their Russian Premier League fixture on Sunday as they look to return to winning ways after two back-to-back losses.

The hosts fell to a 4-1 away loss to Sochi in their league fixture before the international break. Khimki have struggled this term and with just two wins to their name are currently in 15th place in the standings.

The Red-Blacks suffered a 3-0 loss in their previous outing, the second game in a row in which they failed to find the back of the net.

CSKA Moscow vs Khimki Head-to-Head

There have been 10 meetings between the two sides across all competitions. CSKA Moscow have been the dominant side in this fixture and have seven wins to their name.

The visitors are winless against the Moscow giants and have managed to hold Krasno-sinie to a stalemate three times in this fixture.

They last met at Sunday's venue in league action last December. The game ended in a 2-2 draw as three goals were scored in the first nine minutes of the second half.

CSKA Moscow form guide (all competitions): L-L-W-W-W

Khimki form guide (all competitions): L-D-W-L-W

CSKA Moscow vs Khimki Team News

CSKA Moscow

Both sides head into the fixture without any major injuries. Hördur Magnusson remains a long-term absentee after suffering from an ACL rupture earlier this year.

There has been an update in the roster as Cedric Gogou parted ways with the club last week.

Injured: Hördur Magnússon

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Khimki

Dmitri Tikhiy has made just six appearances in the league this term and is ruled out with an undisclosed injury for the trip to the capital city.

Injured: Dmitri Tikhiy

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

CSKA Moscow vs Khimki Predicted XI

CSKA Moscow Predicted XI (4-4-2): Igor Akinfeev; Kirill Nababkin, Igor Diveyev, Jaka Bijol, Ivan Oblyakov; Mário Fernandes, Maksim Mukhin, Bakhtiyar Zaynutdinov, Chidera Ejuke; Anton Zabolotny, Fyodor Chalov

Khimki Predicted XI (3-5-2): Ilya Lantratov; Maksim Karpov, Egor Danilkin, Oleksandr Filin; Elmir Nabiullin, Bryan Idowu, Denis Glushakov, Aleksandr Troshechkin, Artem Sokolov; Reziuan Mirzov, Ilya Kukharchuk

CSKA Moscow vs Khimki Prediction

CSKA Moscow will be hoping to get their season back on track with a win against Khimki, who have let in 22 goals in 14 games. CSKA are unbeaten at home turf this season, so a narrow win for them looks like the most likely outcome from the game.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Prediction: CSKA Moscow 2-1 Khimki.

Edited by Shardul Sant