CSKA Moscow vs Krasnodar prediction, preview, team news and more | Russian Premier League 2021-22

CSKA Moscow host Krasnodar at the VEB Arena on Sunday in a clash of titans in the Russian Premier League.

The Horses are unbeaten in their last four games in all competitions and are now looking to build on this momentum.

Krasnodar are level on points with the capital club in the league table, having registered an identical record of five wins and three losses from nine games so far.

However, they sit a position above the Horses courtesy of a better goal difference, and come into the weekend on the back of a five-game unbeaten run in the league.

CSKA Moscow vs Krasnodar Head-To-Head

Moscow have won nine of their 24 previous clashes between the sides, losing only seven times to Krasnodar.

Exactly a third of their matches have ended in draws.

FCKrasnodar @FCKrasnodar



fckrasnodar.ru/team/news/obje… Судейскую бригаду в матче #ЦСКАКраснодар возглавит Владимир Москалёв. Видеопомощник - Василий Казарцев. Судейскую бригаду в матче #ЦСКАКраснодар возглавит Владимир Москалёв. Видеопомощник - Василий Казарцев.



fckrasnodar.ru/team/news/obje…

CSKA Moscow Form Guide (all competitions): L-D-W-W-W

Krasnodar Form Guide (all competitions): W-D-W-W-W

CSKA Moscow vs Krasnodar Team News

CSKA Moscow

Head coach Aleksei Berezutski won't be able to call upon the services of Viktor Vasin (hamstring), Bruno Fuchs (muscle) and Hordur Magnusson (Achilles tendon rupture), all of whom are injured.

But on the bright side, Anton Zabolotny will return from his suspension, and might slot right back into the attack.

Injured: Viktor Vasin, Bruno Fuchs and Hordur Magnusson

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Krasnodar

The Bulls do not have any injury issues to contend with, although manager Viktar Hancharenka has two of his players suspended.

Uros Spajic and Aleksandr Chernikov were both sent off in the victory over Sochi in their last game, and hence won't be available for selection on Saturday.

Injured: None

Suspended: Uros Spajic, Aleksandr Chernikov

Unavailable: None

CSKA Moscow vs Krasnodar Predicted XI

CSKA Moscow (4-3-3): Igor Akinfeev; Mario Fernandes, Jaka Bijol, Igor Diveev, Ivan Oblyakov; Baktiyar Zaynutdinov, Alan Dzagoev, Ilzat Akhmetov; Vladislav Yakovlev, Fedor Chalov, Chidera Ejuke.

Krasnodar (4-2-3-1): Matvey Safonov; Cristian Ramirez, Kaio, Egor Sorokin, Tonny Vilhena; Grzegorz Krychowiak, Yuri Gazinskiy; Remy Cabella, Eduard Spertsyan, Viktor Claesson; Jhon Córdoba.

CSKA Moscow vs Krasnodar Prediction

Both teams are coming into the game in a good run of form, having won their last couple of matches and building positive momentum.

Also Read

We expect an intense encounter, which is likely to end in a share of the spoils.

Prediction: CSKA Moscow 1-1 Krasnodar

Edited by Peter P