CSKA Moscow vs Krylya Prediction and Betting Tips | September 16, 2023

CSKA Moscow host Krylya at the VEB Arena in the Russian Premier League on Saturday, with both sides having had similar starts to the season.

CSKA are currently 7th in the league, three points behind their opponents. Vladimir Fedotov's side have been in unconvincing form of late, having won only one of their last five games across all competitions. They will hope to bounce back with a win against Krylya on Saturday.

Krylya are currently 3rd in the league, three points off the top of the table. Igor Osinkin's side have been in inconsistent form recently, having won two of their last five games across all competitions. They will look to turn things around with a win against CSKA Moscow on Saturday.

Both sides will be looking to climb up the table with a win and that should make for an exciting matchup.

CSKA Moscow vs Krylya Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

CSKA Moscow have dominated the recent head-to-head record between the two sides and are ubeaten in their last five meetings against Krylya, winning four of them.

CSKA came away as 1-0 winners the last time the two sides met back in April. Glen Bijl's own goal in the 92nd minute was enough to secure the win on the night.

CSKA have conceded the most penalties this season with four in seven games.

Krylya have the best attack in the league, having scored 17 goals in the seven games so far this season.

CSKA Moscow vs Krylya Prediction

It's hard to choose a winner between the two sides based on their recent form and quality.

Igor Diveev will be out for CSKA Moscow due to injury. Meanwhile, Krylya will be missing a host of player, with Artem Sokolov, Benjamin Garre, Denis Yakuba, Dmitri Tsypchenko, Egor Ushakov and Vladimir Khubulov all unavailable for the game.

Neither side have been in strongest form of late and that should come to the fore during the game on Saturday. We predict both sides to share the spoils in an entertaining draw.

Prediction: CSKA Moscow 2-2 Krylya

CSKA Moscow vs Krylya Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Over 2.5 goals scored in the game

Tip 3 - Anton Zabolotny and Benjamin Garre to score/assist